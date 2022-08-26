The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Will Be The Next Expanded Box Set - Noise11.com

The Beatles ‘Revolver’ will be the next Beatles album to receive the extended box set treatment.

Apple has confirmed a deluxe edition of the album is on the way with details to be unveiled in September. That in itself indicates a November release. The Beatles announcements are traditionally made around a month and a half prior to release.

So far, the releases in order have been:

Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band

The Beatles (The White Album)

Abbey Road

Let It Be

Between ‘The Beatles’ and ‘Abbey Road’ The Beatles released the ‘Yellow Submarine’ soundtrack and between ‘Sgt Pepper’ and ‘The Beatles’ there was the ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ soundtrack. The movies have both been reissues on Bluray but there was no accompanying album reissue.

‘Revolver’ was the album immediately before ‘Sgt Pepper’ and may indicate a reverse release strategy of the remaining albums although Giles Martin has previously said there is not a lot of additional content on some of the albums.

The songs from ‘Revolver’ were:

Taxman (vocals George)

Eleanor Rigby (vocals Paul)

I’m Only Sleeping (vocals John)

Love You To (vocals George)

Here There and Everywhere (vocals Paul)

Yellow Submarine (vocals Ringo)

She Said She Said (vocals John)

Good Day Sunshine (vocals Paul)

And Your Bird Can Sing (vocals John)

For No One (vocals Paul)

Doctor Robert (vocals John)

I Want To Tell You (vocals George)

Got To Get You Into My Life (vocals Paul)

Tomorrow Never Knows (vocals John)

Sessions for the album ran from 6 April to 21 June 1966. They also produced the non-album tracks ‘Paperback Writer’ and ‘Rain’, recorded on 13 and 14 April 1966 and both released as a single on 30 May 1966 ahead of the ‘Revolver’ release on 5 August 1966/

Fun facts about Revolver:

The cover was designed by Klaus Voorman, who was a friend of the band from the Hamburg days, and appears on the album cover just under the drawing of John.

Before they settled in the name ‘Revolver’, The Beatles considered calling the album ‘Beatles On Safari’ and ‘Abracadabra’.

The name ‘Revolver’ is about the revolution of a vinyl disc, not about a gun.

There are lots of songs about drugs. ‘Dr Robert’, ‘She Said She Said’, ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ and ‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ are all about drugs.

The Beatles ‘Anthology 2’ featured alternate takes of ‘Revolver’ songs but no unused songs.

Tracks from the sessions have made their way to bootlegs:

