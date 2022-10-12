The Beatles, The Stones And Elton Feature In New Jewellery Box Collection - Noise11.com

The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Elton John Rock Box’s have been released by J Strongwater but be prepared to cough up the big bucks.

The Elton piano Rock Box retails for $US15000 while The Beatles ‘Yellow Submarine’ and Rolling Stones tongue logo Rock Boxes are $US8900 a pop.

Each Rock Box is made with 14k gold plating and over 1,000 hand-set Swarovski crystals or “Rocks.”

Here is the blurb for each one:

Elton

Capture the unique panache of the one and only Elton John with this intricately crafted Rock Box. Set with over six thousand individual Swarovski® crystals, hand-enameled and finished in gleaming 14K gold, this brilliantly designed box encapsulates the flair of Elton’s glittering headpiece and glasses. Let it radiate magic and beauty throughout your home.

The Beatles

This radiant Rock Box pays homage to the legendary Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, capturing the playful and kaleidoscopic artwork with thousands of sparkling Swarovski® crystals. The box opens to reveal a hand-enameled, 14k gold trimmed interior- the perfect place to keep your most cherished treasures. Capture the enduring wonder and magical music of the group that transcends stardom and let this stunning statement piece bring light and luxury into your home.

The Rolling Stones

This brilliantly bejeweled Rock Box pays tribute to the everlasting impact The Rolling Stones left on rock and roll, inspiring an emboldened spirit of rebellion in their listeners. Thousands of Swarovski® crystals dazzle in cherry red, celebrating the striking and timeless Tongue logo. The Union Jack proudly shines on the back of the box, commemorating the Stones’ British roots. Enameled by hand and finished in 14k gold, this vibrant, colorful piece combines playful pop symbolism with expert craftmanship to create a luxury modern heirloom piece that is sure to be cherished for years to come.

You can find them here

