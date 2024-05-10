 The Beatles To Release New 'Let It Be' Video - Noise11.com
The Beatles To Release New ‘Let It Be’ Video

by Music-News.com on May 10, 2024

in News

The Beatles have announced a new music video for ‘Let It Be’.

The Beatles released the classic track from their final studio album in 1970 and now, almost 55 years later, a brand new video featuring clips from the Disney+ film of the same title will be released on Friday (10.05.24), along with unseen outtakes from the rushes.

The ‘Let It Be’ film contains footage not featured in the ‘Get Back’ docuseries, bringing viewers firstly into rehearsals, then the studio and finally onto Apple Corps’ London rooftop in January 1969 as The Beatles – which consisted of Sir Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the late John Lennon and George Harrison – are joined by songwriter Billy Preston where they write and record their GRAMMY Award-winning ‘Let It Be’ album’ , and perform live for the final time as a group.

Apple Corps got Jackson’s Park Road Post Production to “dive into a meticulous restoration of the film from the original 16mm negative,” and used the same technology used in the ‘Get Back’ series.

Lindsay-Hogg commented: “Let It Be was ready to go in October/November 1969, but it didn’t come out until April 1970. One month before its release, The Beatles officially broke up.

“And so the people went to see ‘Let It Be’ with sadness in their hearts, thinking, ‘I’ll never see The Beatles together again. I will never have that joy again,’ and it very much darkened the perception of the film.

“But in fact, there’s a great deal of joy and happiness and creation going on, and ‘Let It Be’ is – especially when you get to the roof, and you see the exchange and the way that they look at each other – essentially a happy and ‘up’ movie. I was knocked out by what Peter was able to do with ‘Get Back,’ using all the footage I’d shot 50 years previously.”

Watch the new video from 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 11pm East Coast Australia on Friday 10 May.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Richard Clapton at the Palais 19 May 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Three Classic Richard Clapton Albums To Be Reissued In July

Three classic Richard Clapton albums will be reissued on vinyl and CD including the rare and valuable debut album ‘Prussian Blue’.

3 hours ago
Victor Stranges and The Futurists
Victor Stranges and The Futurists To Perform The Songs of Elvis Costello

Melbourne musician Victor Stranges is putting The Futurists back on stage for ‘The Songs of Elvis Costello’ in Belgrave on 26 May.

1 day ago
Status Quo Vol. 3 Live At Westonbirt Arboretum
Status Quo To Release 2008 Concert As Live Album

Status Quo will release ‘Vol. 3 – Live At Westonbirt Arboretum’ recorded in Tetbury, UK on 22 June 2008.

1 day ago
Rolling Stones Glendale 2024
The Rolling Stones Play Third Hackney Diamonds Show In Glendale, Arizona

The Rolling Stones heading west this week for the third show of the Hackney Diamonds tour in Glendale, Arizona.

2 days ago
Ignatius Jones at the Countdown Spectacular 2 Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman
R.I.P. Ignatius Jones AM of Jimmy and the Boys and Pardon Me Boys

Ignatius Jones, best known as the singer of Jimmy and the Boys, jazz cabaret act ‘Pardon Me Boys’ and then director of major events including the City of Sydney Millennium Celebrations and Sydney Olympic Games Opening Ceremony segment (horses) has died at his home in the Philippines.

2 days ago
The Sweet 2024
The Sweet Announce Farewell Australian Tour

The Sweet will return to Australia for one last time in November.

3 days ago
Daryl Hall 'D'
Daryl Hall Has A New Song ‘Can’t Say No To You’ With David A Stewart

Daryl Hall has recruited Eurythmics’ David A. Stewart to produce and play on his new album ‘D’. The first single is ‘Can’t Say No To You’.

4 days ago