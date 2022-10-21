The Beatles Share Two More Tracks From Revolver Box Set - Noise11.com

The Beatles have released another two rarities from the upcoming ‘Revolver’ box set due 28 October.

New demos of Yellow Submarine and Got To Get You Into My Life have been made available ahead of the box set release next week.

Music video by The Beatles performing Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1)

The Beatles performing Got To Get You Into My Life (Second Version / Unnumbered Mix).

This Special Edition of The Beatles’ REVOLVER features a new mix by Giles Martin and Sam Okell, plus the original mono mix, a 4-track EP, 31 session takes and home demos, a 100-page book with a foreword by Paul McCartney, an essay by Questlove, detailed track notes, photos and ephemera including handwritten lyrics, tape boxes and extracts from Klaus Voormann’s graphic novel on the making of the cover art. On 5 CDs in a 12.56” x 12.36” slipcase.

CD1: 2022 Stereo mix by Giles Martin and Sam Okell

1. Taxman

2. Eleanor Rigby

3. I’m Only Sleeping

4. Love You To

5. Here, There And Everywhere

6. Yellow Submarine

7. She Said She Said

8. Good Day Sunshine

9. And Your Bird Can Sing

10. For No One

11. Doctor Robert

12. I Want To Tell You

13. Got To Get You Into My Life

14. Tomorrow Never Knows

CD2: Sessions

1. Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2. Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono Mix RM 11)

3. Got To Get You Into My Life (First Version / Take 5)

4. Got To Get You Into My Life (Second Version / Unnumbered Mix)

5. Got To Get You Into My Life (Second Version / Take 8)

6. Love You To (Take 1)

7. Love You To (Unnumbered Rehearsal)

8. Love You To (Take 7)

9. Paperback Writer (Takes 1 & 2 / Backing Track)

10. Rain (Take 5)

11. Rain (Take 5 / Slowed Down)

12. Doctor Robert (Take 7)

13. And Your Bird Can Sing (First version / Take 2)

14. And Your Bird Can Sing (First version / Take 2 / Giggling)

CD3: Sessions

1. And Your Bird Can Sing (Second Version / Take 5)

2. Taxman (Take 11)

3. I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal Fragment)

4. I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2)

5. I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5)

6. I’m Only Sleeping (Mono Mix RM1)

7. Eleanor Rigby (Speech Before Take 2)

8. Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

9. For No One (Take 10 / Backing Track)

10. Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1)

11. Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1)

12. Yellow Submarine (Take 4 Before Sound Effects)

13. Yellow Submarine (Highlighted Sound Effects)

14. I Want To Tell You (Speech & Take 4)

15. Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

16. She SaId She Said (John’s Demo)

17. She SaId She Said (Take 15 / Backing Track Rehearsal)

CD4: 2022 Mono Transfer of original master tape

1. Taxman (Mono)

2. Eleanor Rigby (Mono)

3. I’m Only Sleeping (Mono)

4. Love You To (Mono)

5. Here, There And Everywhere (Mono)

6. Yellow Submarine (Mono)

7. She Said She Said (Mono)

8. Good Day Sunshine (Mono)

9. And Your Bird Can Sing (Mono)

10. For No One (Mono)

11. Doctor Robert (Mono)

12. I Want To Tell You (Mono)

13. Got To Get You Into My Life (Mono)

14. Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono)

CD5: Bonus EP

1. Paperback Writer (2022 Stereo)

2. Rain (2022 Stereo)

3. Paperback Writer (Mono)

4. Rain (Mono)

