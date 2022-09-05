 The Beatles Win An Emmy - Noise11.com
The Beatles Get Back

The Beatles Win An Emmy

by Paul Cashmere on September 5, 2022

in News

The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ has won an Emmy Award.

Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction series.

The Emmy is awarded by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in recognition of television programming.

In accepting the award, Peter Jackson said, “I’d just like to thank everyone who worked on this film, especially our family back home and our second family in London at Apple Corps. This could not have been made without the unfailing support of Paul, Ringo, Olivia, Julian [Lennon], Yoko and Sean [Lennon] who were all always there with their support and love. Finally, a big shout out to The Beatles. Thank you so much for the over 60 years of your positive, exuberant, joyous… Your music is so profound and I think it’s actually embedded in our DNA.”

The Beatles have also won:

11 Grammy Awards (including one for ‘Let It Be’ in 1971 for Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture.

1 Academy Award (also for Let It Be for Best Original Score in 1971)

Their stage show ‘Love’ by Cirque du Soleil has not won a Tony.

