The Bend Classic 2025 To Rev Up South Australia With A Weekend Of Country, Cars And Camping - Noise11.com

South Australia is about to turn up the volume and the revs, as The Bend Classic returns from October 24 to 26 at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park. Combining horsepower and homegrown hits, the festival brings together the best in Australian country music with a full-throttle celebration of cars, camping and culture that’s shaping up to be one of the most uniquely Australian weekends of the year.

Now in its latest and biggest form, The Bend Classic is more than just a festival – it’s a three-day immersion into Aussie life, where families can enjoy great value entertainment, local talent and the roar of engines against the backdrop of The Bend, just over an hour’s drive from Adelaide. Under-15s get in free, making it one of the best-value family events on the calendar.

Leading this year’s bill is none other than Kasey Chambers, Australia’s queen of country, returning to the stage after her latest chart-topping album Backbone and a sold-out national tour. Chambers, who first captured national attention with her 1999 debut The Captain, has since cemented herself as one of the country’s most awarded and enduring singer-songwriters. Her music bridges country, folk and roots, and her live shows continue to pull fans across generations.

Joining Kasey is a who’s who of the modern Australian country scene – Casey Barnes, Kaylee Bell, The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins, Kingswood and Max Jackson.

Friday night will see Travis Collins and Kaylee Bell kick off the celebrations, setting the tone with high-energy sets. Collins, a multiple Golden Guitar winner, is one of the most consistent live performers in the business, while New Zealand-born Bell continues to dominate Australian country airwaves with her cross-Tasman charm and chart presence.

Saturday’s stage belongs to The Wolfe Brothers, Kingswood and Casey Barnes, each with new releases fueling their current momentum. The Wolfe Brothers’ latest album Australian Made is a love letter to life on the road and small-town pride, while Barnes’ single Rough Around The Edges is currently sitting at #3 on the CountryTown Top 50.

Kingswood, fresh from signing a new record deal with ABC Music, will also deliver their new single Lovin’ A Girl to the festival crowd.

Beyond the music, The Bend Classic is a sensory overload of Aussie lifestyle and entertainment. Expect a jam-packed schedule of Classic Car Racing, Nostalgia Drags, Hillclimb competitions, Wood Chopping, Whip Cracking, and the much-loved Line Dancing sessions.

This year, two new crowd favourites will debut – Lawn Mower Racing and the 4-Cylinder Demolition Derby, presented by the South Australian Demolition Derby Promotions. Expect fearless drivers, creative car designs (including a rumoured Lightning McQueen appearance), and the kind of friendly chaos only a demolition derby can deliver.

Adding to the atmosphere is Shotgun Willie’s, Adelaide’s favourite country bar, which will keep the party going late into the night with live DJs and singalongs. Festivalgoers can camp under the stars, creating a weekend that’s equal parts music festival and outback adventure.

In a collaboration with the South Australian Music Development Office, The Bend Classic will also spotlight the next generation of local artists. Emerging names like The Flying Squad, Nancy Bates, Scott Rathman Jnr, and Brad Chicken & The Bootstraps will take the stage, performing fresh material and representing the state’s vibrant music community.

Alistair MacDonald, CEO of Shell V-Power Motorsport Park, says the event’s purpose is clear: “The Bend Classic 2025 is shaping up to be one of Australia’s most exciting celebrations of cars and country music – a true showcase of homegrown talent and horsepower. With an all-Australian line-up of incredible artists, roaring race machines and world-class entertainment, there’s no better value festival weekend in the country.”

The Bend Classic 2025 Country Music Festival Presents:

Kasey Chambers

Casey Barnes

Kaylee Bell

The Wolfe Brothers

Travis Collins

Kingswood

Max Jackson

Hurricane: The Australian Luke Combs Tribute

The Flying Squad

Scott Rathman Jnr

Nancy Bates

Brad Chicken & The Bootstraps

Shake N Bake Djs

Tickets start at $49 (plus transaction fees) and are available at thebend.com.au.

