 Casey Barnes To Headline The Bend Classic 2025 - Noise11.com
Casey Barnes media supplied

Casey Barnes media supplied

Casey Barnes To Headline The Bend Classic 2025

by Paul Cashmere on June 5, 2025

in News

The Bend Classic will return to South Australia in 2025 with Casey Barnes headlining.

Casey said in a statement, “We’re pumped to finally be heading back to South Australia this October for The Bend Classic! We’ve got a massive show planned and we’re sharing the stage with one hell of a lineup. It’s gonna be an epic weekend, can’t wait to see you all there!”

The 2025 event also features Kaylee Bell, The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins, Kingswood and Max Jackson. It will be Kaylee’s first ever South Australian show.

Kaylee said, “We are so excited to be coming to play our first ever show in South Australia. It’s a part of Australia we have wanted to visit for a long time and I’m excited to be bringing the band and full show!”

The three day event includes:

Camping – available on the in-field of the racetrack, just 100 metres from the Country Concert Stage

Nostalgia Drags – capturing the classic look, feel, and spirit of drag racing from the past

BBQ at The Bend – contestants compete for $10k in prize money and a potential ticket to the biggest BBQ competition in Texas

Motor Circuit Racing – featuring national touring sedans, historic touring cars and historic open wheelers

Wood Chopping and Whip Cracking – skilled competitors and performers showcase the art and technique of chopping wood using axes or saws. A mix of sport, tradition, and spectacle – with a bit of a lumberjack flair

Car Cruises & Displays – mingle with and marvel at nostalgic and exotic cars including the Nostalgia drags

Family Zone – including FREE kids’ rides, facepainting and interactive activities for families to enjoy

Line Dancing – for beginners and seasoned country music afficionados

Hill Climb – Channeling our ‘Goodwood festival of speed’ The Bend will host its inaugural Bend Classic Hill Climb.

Head to thebend.com.au for tickets and more details.

