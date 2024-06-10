 Ridin’ Hearts Festival Announced For November - Noise11.com
Ridin’ Hearts Festival Announced For November

by Paul Cashmere on June 11, 2024

in News

The Country Music Festival for the city, Ridin’ Hearts, is on for Sydney and Melbourne in November.

LINE-UP
Riley Green (USA)
Cooper Allan (USA)
Josh Ross (CAN)
MacKenzie Porter (CAN)
Tanner Adell (USA)
Casey Barnes (AU)
Austin Snell (USA)
Bella Mackenzie (AU)
DJ Konsky (AU)

“As country music continues to be the genre everyone’s talking about, we’re very excited to announce the return of Ridin’ Hearts, a one-day festival that’s bringing country music to the city”, said Frontier Touring’s Chief Operating Officer, Susan Heymann.

“The response to our debut last year was incredible and we can’t wait to come back to Sydney and Melbourne with a line up curated for the country enthusiasts, the country curious and anyone just looking to have a great day out”.

TICKETS
General Admission (18+) $179
Jolene’s Diamond Ticket Club (18+) $379

HEARTBREAKERS & FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE
via ridinhearts.com and frontiertouring.com/ridinhearts
Runs 24 hours from: Friday 14 June, 11am AEST
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 18 June, 11am AEST

SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER
Sydney Showground | Sydney, NSW (18+)

SUNDAY 3 NOVEMBER
Caribbean Gardens | Melbourne, VIC (18+)
Tickets at axs.com

