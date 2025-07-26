Red Hot Summer Has Had A Massive Impact on The Triple J Hottest 100 of Australian Songs - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer tours over recent years has had an incredible impact on moulding the artists featured in Triple J’s Hottest 100 Australian songs.

Congratulations to Duane McDonald who has done an incredible job of curating Australian artists on the Red Hot Summer program.

Artists who have played Red Hot Summer in today’s Triple J Hottest 100 Australian Songs include The Screaming Jets, Icehouse, Angus & Julia Stone, Killing Heidi, The Veronicas, The Church, Eskimo Joe, Killing Heidi, The Church, Bernard Fanning (Powderfinger), John Farnham, Crowded House, Jon Stevens (doing INXS), Missy Higgins, Hunters & Collectors, Ross Wilson (Daddy Cool), James Reyne (Australian Crawl), Wolfmother, The Living End, The Church, Daryl Braithwaite, Jimmy Barnes, Cold Chisel, Paul Kelly, The Angels and Jet.

Triple J programmers have missed the point. 2.6 million votes shows whoever is programming Triple J (I seriously have no idea), has no idea what the audience is thinking. Triple J’s Hottest 100 Australian Songs is a massive win for Australian music and an incredible failure for Australia’s Triple J no name programmer.

Given that the most votes from from 18-29 year olds, Triple J really is out of touch with public tastes, and that also is showcased in the radio ratings.

Here is the Triple J Hottest 100 Australian Artist songs:

100. The Screaming Jets – Better

99. Midnight Oil — Blue Sky Mine

98. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — Red Right Hand

97. Savage Garden – I Want You

96. Stevie Wright – Evie (Parts 1, 2, 3)

95. Spiderbait – Calypso

94. Flight Facilities – Claire de Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)

93. The Avalanches – Since I Left You

92. ICEHOUSE – Electric Blue

91. The Whitlams – No Aphrodisiac

90. Spiderbait- Black Betty

89. Amyl And The Sniffers – Hertz

88. Angus & Julia Stone – Chateau

87. Gang Of Youths – The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows

86. Gotye – Hearts A Mess

85. DMA’S – Delete

84. The Go-Betweens – Streets Of Your Town

83. Ben Lee – Cigarettes Will Kill You

82. Peking Duk – High (feat. Nicole Millar)

81. You Am I – Berlin Chair

80. Empire Of The Sun – We Are The People

79. The Cat Empire – Hell0

78. Eskimo Joe – Black Fingernails, Red Wine

77. Killing Heidi – Weir

76. The Veronicas – 4ever

75. The Church – The Unguarded Moment

74. The Waifs – London Still

73. Hilltop Hoods – 1955 (feat. Montaigne, Tom Thum)

72. Silverchair – Freak

71. Drapht – Jimmy Recard

70. Powderfinger – (Baby I’ve Got You) On My Mind

69. Crowded House – Weather With You

68. Grinspoon – Chemical Heart

67. Regurgitator – ! (The Song Formerly Known As)

66. Midnight Oil – Power And The Passion

65. Ocean Alley – Confidence

64. Hilltop Hoods – Cosby Sweater

63. Redgum – I Was Only 19 (A Walk In The Light Green)

62. Sticky Fingers – Australia Street

61. Chet Faker – Talk Is Cheap

60. Gang Of Youths – Let Me Down Easy

59. INXS – Need You Tonight

58. The Avalanches – Frontier Psychiatrist

57. Bernard Fanning – Wish You Well

56. Jimmy Barnes – Working Class Man

55. The Presets – My People

54. Divinyls – I Touch Myself

53. Thelma Plum – Better In Blak

52. Missy Higgins – The Special Two

51. Matt Corby – Brother

50. Hunters & Collectors – Holy Grail

49. Ball Park Music – It’s Nice To Be Alive

48. Vance Joy – Riptide

47. Goanna – Solid Rock

46. Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars

45. Daddy Cool – Eagle Rock

44. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Into My Arms

43. Wolfmother – Joker And The Thief

42. Gang Of Youths – Magnolia

41. The Living End – Prisoner Of Society

40. Violent Soho – Covered In Chrome

39. Australian Crawl – Reckless (Don’t Be So…)

38. Crowded House – Better Be Home Soon

37. AC/DC – Back In Black

36. Yothu Yindi – Treaty

35. ICEHOUSE – Great Southern Land

34. Spacey Jane – Booster Seat

33. Augie March – One Crowded Hour

32. Natalie Imbruglia – Torn

31. AC/DC – Highway To Hell

30. Daryl Braithwaite – The Horses

29. The Church – Under The Milky Way

28. Silverchair – Straight Lines

27. Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head

26. Flume – Never Be Like You (feat. kai)

25. Hunters & Collectors – Throw Your Arms Around Me

24. Empire Of The Sun – Walking On A Dream

23. Jet – Are You Gonna Be My Girl

22. Paul Kelly & The Messengers – To Her Door

21. Men At Work – Down Under

20. Angus & Julia Stone – Big Jet Plane

19. Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better

18. Midnight Oil – Beds Are Burning

17. Silverchair – Tomorrow

16. RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom

15. John Farnham – You’re the Voice

14. Powderfinger – These Days

13. AC/DC – Thunderstruck

12. The Angels – Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again

11. The Temper Trap – Sweet Disposition

10. Gotye (feat. Kimbra) – Somebody That I Used to Know

9. Paul Kelly – How to Make Gravy

8. Cold Chisel – Khe Sanh

7. Cold Chisel – Flame Trees

6. Powderfinger – My Happiness

5. Crowded House – Don’t Dream It’s Over

4. Missy Higgins – Scar

3. The Veronicas – Untouched

2. Hilltop Hoods – The Nosebleed Section

1. INXS – Never Tear Us Apart

And next week on Triple J, the Hottest 200 from 200 to 101, the songs that missed out.

