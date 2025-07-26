Red Hot Summer Has Had A Massive Impact on The Triple J Hottest 100 of Australian Songs - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer tours over recent years has had an incredible impact on moulding the artists featured in Triple J’s Hottest 100 Australian songs.
Congratulations to Duane McDonald who has done an incredible job of curating Australian artists on the Red Hot Summer program.
Artists who have played Red Hot Summer in today’s Triple J Hottest 100 Australian Songs include The Screaming Jets, Icehouse, Angus & Julia Stone, Killing Heidi, The Veronicas, The Church, Eskimo Joe, Killing Heidi, The Church, Bernard Fanning (Powderfinger), John Farnham, Crowded House, Jon Stevens (doing INXS), Missy Higgins, Hunters & Collectors, Ross Wilson (Daddy Cool), James Reyne (Australian Crawl), Wolfmother, The Living End, The Church, Daryl Braithwaite, Jimmy Barnes, Cold Chisel, Paul Kelly, The Angels and Jet.
Triple J programmers have missed the point. 2.6 million votes shows whoever is programming Triple J (I seriously have no idea), has no idea what the audience is thinking. Triple J’s Hottest 100 Australian Songs is a massive win for Australian music and an incredible failure for Australia’s Triple J no name programmer.
Given that the most votes from from 18-29 year olds, Triple J really is out of touch with public tastes, and that also is showcased in the radio ratings.
Here is the Triple J Hottest 100 Australian Artist songs:
100. The Screaming Jets – Better
99. Midnight Oil — Blue Sky Mine
98. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — Red Right Hand
97. Savage Garden – I Want You
96. Stevie Wright – Evie (Parts 1, 2, 3)
95. Spiderbait – Calypso
94. Flight Facilities – Claire de Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)
93. The Avalanches – Since I Left You
92. ICEHOUSE – Electric Blue
91. The Whitlams – No Aphrodisiac
90. Spiderbait- Black Betty
89. Amyl And The Sniffers – Hertz
88. Angus & Julia Stone – Chateau
87. Gang Of Youths – The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows
86. Gotye – Hearts A Mess
85. DMA’S – Delete
84. The Go-Betweens – Streets Of Your Town
83. Ben Lee – Cigarettes Will Kill You
82. Peking Duk – High (feat. Nicole Millar)
81. You Am I – Berlin Chair
80. Empire Of The Sun – We Are The People
79. The Cat Empire – Hell0
78. Eskimo Joe – Black Fingernails, Red Wine
77. Killing Heidi – Weir
76. The Veronicas – 4ever
75. The Church – The Unguarded Moment
74. The Waifs – London Still
73. Hilltop Hoods – 1955 (feat. Montaigne, Tom Thum)
72. Silverchair – Freak
71. Drapht – Jimmy Recard
70. Powderfinger – (Baby I’ve Got You) On My Mind
69. Crowded House – Weather With You
68. Grinspoon – Chemical Heart
67. Regurgitator – ! (The Song Formerly Known As)
66. Midnight Oil – Power And The Passion
65. Ocean Alley – Confidence
64. Hilltop Hoods – Cosby Sweater
63. Redgum – I Was Only 19 (A Walk In The Light Green)
62. Sticky Fingers – Australia Street
61. Chet Faker – Talk Is Cheap
60. Gang Of Youths – Let Me Down Easy
59. INXS – Need You Tonight
58. The Avalanches – Frontier Psychiatrist
57. Bernard Fanning – Wish You Well
56. Jimmy Barnes – Working Class Man
55. The Presets – My People
54. Divinyls – I Touch Myself
53. Thelma Plum – Better In Blak
52. Missy Higgins – The Special Two
51. Matt Corby – Brother
50. Hunters & Collectors – Holy Grail
49. Ball Park Music – It’s Nice To Be Alive
48. Vance Joy – Riptide
47. Goanna – Solid Rock
46. Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars
45. Daddy Cool – Eagle Rock
44. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Into My Arms
43. Wolfmother – Joker And The Thief
42. Gang Of Youths – Magnolia
41. The Living End – Prisoner Of Society
40. Violent Soho – Covered In Chrome
39. Australian Crawl – Reckless (Don’t Be So…)
38. Crowded House – Better Be Home Soon
37. AC/DC – Back In Black
36. Yothu Yindi – Treaty
35. ICEHOUSE – Great Southern Land
34. Spacey Jane – Booster Seat
33. Augie March – One Crowded Hour
32. Natalie Imbruglia – Torn
31. AC/DC – Highway To Hell
30. Daryl Braithwaite – The Horses
29. The Church – Under The Milky Way
28. Silverchair – Straight Lines
27. Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
26. Flume – Never Be Like You (feat. kai)
25. Hunters & Collectors – Throw Your Arms Around Me
24. Empire Of The Sun – Walking On A Dream
23. Jet – Are You Gonna Be My Girl
22. Paul Kelly & The Messengers – To Her Door
21. Men At Work – Down Under
20. Angus & Julia Stone – Big Jet Plane
19. Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better
18. Midnight Oil – Beds Are Burning
17. Silverchair – Tomorrow
16. RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom
15. John Farnham – You’re the Voice
14. Powderfinger – These Days
13. AC/DC – Thunderstruck
12. The Angels – Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again
11. The Temper Trap – Sweet Disposition
10. Gotye (feat. Kimbra) – Somebody That I Used to Know
9. Paul Kelly – How to Make Gravy
8. Cold Chisel – Khe Sanh
7. Cold Chisel – Flame Trees
6. Powderfinger – My Happiness
5. Crowded House – Don’t Dream It’s Over
4. Missy Higgins – Scar
3. The Veronicas – Untouched
2. Hilltop Hoods – The Nosebleed Section
1. INXS – Never Tear Us Apart
And next week on Triple J, the Hottest 200 from 200 to 101, the songs that missed out.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Noise11.com
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Noise11 on Instagram
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook