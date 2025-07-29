 Why INXS 'Never Tear Us Apart' Resonates Across Generations of Australians - Noise11.com
Why INXS ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ Resonates Across Generations of Australians

by Labelle Hayes on July 29, 2025

INXS ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ did not get to number one on the Triple J Australian Hottest 100 by chance. The song has deep roots in Australian culture across multiple generations.

From its release in 1987 on the album Kick, “Never Tear Us Apart” has transcended its era. A sweeping power ballad written by Michael Hutchence and keyboardist Andrew Farriss, the song fuses emotional intensity with unforgettable melody. Hutchence’s vocal delivery—urgently tender and heartbreakingly fervent—embodies the emotional core that has resonated across generations. It is often described as “a passionate torch song” that encapsulates Hutchence at his most stirring.

The song isn’t just a chart entry. In fact, in its day, it didn’t even go Top 10, peaking just outside the 10 at number 14. But since then it has woven into the fabric of Australian culture. Port Adelaide football club fans have adopted it as a pre‑match ritual, scarf‑raising anthem at Adelaide Oval, with INXS members recalling the emotional hair‑raising experience live in the stadium.

At Michael Hutchence’s funeral in 1997, “Never Tear Us Apart” played as his coffin exited St Andrew’s Cathedral—a testament to its deep symbolic significance.

Moreover, it has re‑charted decades later: after the 2014 TV miniseries INXS: Never Tear Us Apart, the track shot back into the ARIA top 20, surpassing its original chart peak from 1988 this time reaching number 11.

In 2025 Triple J ran a special edition Hottest 100 of Australian Songs—the first poll limited exclusively to homegrown music, spanning all eras. More than 2.65 million votes were cast, the fourth‑highest total ever recorded by Triple J.

“Never Tear Us Apart” emerged as the overwhelming #1 choice—a unifying pick across generations, despite younger voters (18–29) often favouring contemporary tracks.

This resounding victory isn’t just about nostalgia; it shows Australians actively see this song as defining their national music identity.

Triple J’s own head, Lachlan Macara, highlighted that the popularity of older tracks in the poll underlined the emotional power and cultural depth of classic Aussie songs. “Never Tear Us Apart” represents that perfectly: it’s not frozen in the past—it continues to be discovered by new listeners, felt deeply, and shared.

INXS is among Australia’s best-selling acts ever, with global reach—including multiple ARIA and international awards, and global record sales over 50 million. The song earned accolades soon after release, including an ARIA Award for Best Video and Best Group nominations in 1989. In later years, critics and fans have frequently rated it among Australia’s greatest songs; it even appeared at No. 282 in Rolling Stone’s Top 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

The song’s lyrical poignancy and Hutchence’s expressive vocals make it timelessly moving. From funeral ceremonies to sporting traditions, it’s embedded in collective memory and celebration. Young listeners included it in their votes, showing that it continues to resonate, not just appear as a classic pick. In a poll intended to showcase the best of Australian music ever, it perfectly symbolises a shared national soundtrack.

Its victory in a record‑setting poll of 2.65 million votes underlines its genuine enduring power—not curated or symbolic, but deeply loved.
In short: “Never Tear Us Apart” didn’t just win Triple J’s 2025 Hottest 100—it earned that victory as Australia’s most cherished musical touchstone. It stands as a tribute to Michael Hutchence’s artistry, INXS’s creative legacy, and the enduring resonance of Aussie music across time.

