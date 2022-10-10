The Black Crowes Shake Your Money Maker Complete Album Shows Put Some Rarities In The Setlist - Noise11.com

The Black Crowes have been performing their debut album ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ from start to finish and that means some songs that have been rarely played are back in the setlist.

Track 9, ‘Struttin’ Blues’ is the rarest of Black Crowes songs from the album. It was played less than a handful of times when the album first came out. “I think we played it like four times on the Shake Your Money Maker tour and thought ‘this isn’t working for us’ and we just stopped,’ The Black Crowes co-founder Rich Robinson tells Noise11.com. “I don’t even remember why. It is pretty amazing to dip into that catalogue and play those songs. ‘Struttin’ Blues’ wound up being one of our favourite songs to play”.

Watch the entire Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes Noise11 interview:

Another rarity is track 4, ‘Could I’ve Been So Blind’. “We didn’t play it much at all,” Rich says. “It was cool to go back. I was 19 when I recorded that record. It was a long time ago. We had never played a whole record in its entirety before. To look back and to look at it as a piece and to really delve into the whole record every night has been really a cool thing to do. I’m really happy we are doing that”.

One song that went on to become a classic is the one Rich wrote, ‘She Talks To Angels’. “I wrote that when I was 17. That song has taken on its own life because it has always been with us. Songs like ‘Struttin’ Blues’ and ‘Could I’ve Been So Blind’ sat dormant. We had to reintroduce ourselves to those songs. You can listen to them with the ears of someone who doesn’t have the attachment to them. ‘She Talks To Angels’ has been with us and so prevalent in our shows that it has taken on a new life. There is an art to that song. I can always tap into that song that has been with me for 36 years. That one is a little bit different. It has taken on a whole different meaning. To look into the audience and see people cry and be really effected by that emotionally is something any musician would wish for. Most musicians who are in it for the right reasons were moved by songs no matter what they might be. If you heard ‘Let It Be’ for the first time and it flawed you or if you heard an AC/DC song and it moved you in your soul. That is a gift. To grow up and write a song that does that to other people is unbelievable”.

The Black Crowes will bring ‘Shake Your Money maker’ to Australia in November. The dates are:

13 and 14 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

16 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Hall

19 November, Adelaide, Rymill 7 King Rodney Parks

20 November, Melbourne, The Place Foreshore

