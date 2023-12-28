 The Cat Empire Head For A Second Sell-out Twilight At Taronga for 2024 - Noise11.com
The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Cat Empire Head For A Second Sell-out Twilight At Taronga for 2024

by Paul Cashmere on December 28, 2023

in News

The Cat Empire have been one of the hit tickets for Twilight at Taronga at Taronga Zoo in Sydney for 2024.

The first show for The Cat Empire for 1 March sold out fast and now the second show added for 29 February is almost full.

The Cat Empire will celebrate 25 years as a band in 2024. The band were originally known as Jazz Cat when they formed in Melbourne in 1999. Despite being from Melbourne, the first show for Jazz Cat was in Sydney. Jazz Cat evolved to The Cat Empire and played Melbpurne venues including reknowned jazz club Bennett’s Lane in the early 00s.

Harry James Angus joined in 2001 and in 2003 the debut album gave them two Top 40 hits with ‘Days Like These’ and ‘The Chariot’.

Album two ‘Two Shoes’ was a number one album in Australia. They repeated that achievement again in 2016 with ‘Rising with the Sun’.

TWILIGHT AT TARONGA 2024 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Tickets on sale now from twilightattaronga.org.au
Proceeds contribute to the Litter Free Oceans campaign.

Friday 2 February Meg Mac | Gates 6pm

Saturday 3 February Emma Memma | Lil’ Twilight – 10am

Saturday 3 February and Sunday 4 February Bjorn Again | Gates 6pm

Friday 9 February Australian Rock Collective | Gates 6pm Supergroup featuring members of Spiderbait, Powderfinger, Jet and You Am

Saturday 10 February Comedy Gala | Gates 6pm
Featuring Celia Pacquola, Ivan Aristeguieta and MC
Daniel Connell + more to be announced!

Sunday 11 February John Butler | Gates 6pm

Friday 16 February Ball Park Music | Gates 6pm

Saturday 17 February The Waifs | Gates 6pm

Thursday 22 February Drag Gala | Gates 6pm Featuring Karen From Finance, Art Simone, Spankie
Jackzon plus Jojo Zaho, Maxi Shield and many more!

Saturday 24 February James Morrison’s ‘From Swing To Soul’ | Gates 6pm

Thursday 29 February and Friday 1 March The Cat Empire | Gates 6pm

Saturday 2 March Zindzi & The Zillionaires | Lil’ Twilight – 10am

Saturday 2 March The Whitlams | Gates 6pm
Featuring The Living End’s Scott Owen

Tickets are on sale now from twilightattaronga.org.au

Noise11.com

