The Cat Empire Premiere Blood On the Stage Video - Noise11.com

The Cat Empire photo by Giulia McGauran

The Cat Empire Premiere Blood On the Stage Video

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2024

in News

The Cat Empire have a brand new song ‘Blood On the Stage’ and a video to go with it.

The song is the first taste of the upcoming album for The Cat Empire ‘Bird In Paradise’.

On the new album, Felix Riebl comments “Musically speaking, Bird in Paradise is an Australian-Flamenco, Afro-Cuban project. We’ve drawn from the themes of contemporary flamenco and Cuban music, and combined it with the grit, and toughness of Aussie rock history. Add Ollie’s Jazz influence and you have a sound only The Cat Empire can create. These influences are shaped by undercurrents of urban and outback Australia, adding an undeniably Aussie edge to international sounds.”

Ollie McGill said, “Our videographer Dara Munnis put us in touch with one of his fellow Irishmen Peter Neill whose shot videos for the likes of Queen, Rick Astley and The Script and the plan all came together from there. The idea behind the clip was to take people on the journey the band takes on tour from bus to performance to backstage. The song’s all about leaving it all on the stage for the crowd so we thought what better visual to accompany the song than to take people on that ride with us.”

BIRD IN PARADISE TRACKLISTING:
Bird in Paradise
Blood on the Stage
Shooting Star
Going to Live
La Gracia
Devil
Doing Fine
Oh Eh
Sparrow in the Night
Blackout Blues

‘Bird In Paradise’, the 10th album for The Cat Empire, is set to be released next March 7, 2025.

The Cat Empire cancelled their event with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra recently after the MSO cancelled pianist Jayson Gillham over comments he made about journalist killed in Gaza.. Dates are yet to be rescheduled.

