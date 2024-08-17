The Cat Empire Postpone Three Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Shows Over MSO Gaza Knee-Jerk - Noise11.com

The Cat Empire have postponed their three upcoming shows with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra after the MSO cancelled pianist Jayson Gillham over comments he made about journalist killed in Gaza.

Gillham dedicated a piece to the “journalists of Gaza”. The ABC reports Gillham said at Sunday, “The killing of journalists is a war crime in international law, and it is done in an effort to prevent the documentation and broadcasting of war crimes to the world.”

Gillham’s August 15 performance was then cancelled by senior management prompting musicians in the orchestra to pass a vote of no confidence in their management.

The Cat Empire had three shows scheduled with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

The Cat Empire had three shows scheduled with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for Thursday 22, Friday 23 and Saturday 24 August at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne.

In a statement The Cat Empire posted to their socials, “We are writing with deep sadness regarding the recent cancellation of pianist Jayson Gillham’s concert with the MSO, following his dedication of a music composition to journalists killed in Gaza.

“We value the principles of freedom of speech, artistic expression, and inclusivity. Therefore, in good conscience, we’ve made the decision to postpone next week’s shows at Hamer Hall.

“This decision is incredibly disappointing as we’ve been working tirelessly to deliver an incredible show. We strongly support Jayson and the talented musicians in the orchestra, many of whom are our friends and contemporaries. They too have been put in an uncomfortable situation.

“We have been assured that the MSO organisation is working to resolve the situation, and hope that we can reach a resolution. When these changes align with our beliefs as a band, we strongly hope these shows can go ahead, and we can get back to celebrating music in a free, inclusive and genuinely expressive way.

“To Melbourne fans and those travelling to Melbourne next week, please stand by as we are working hard on something for you”.

113 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the Israel started its assault on Palestine.

