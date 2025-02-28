The Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir To Tour The Country In March - Noise11.com

The Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir will tour around Australia in March.

The group consists of 30 members from six remote communities within a thousand-kilometre radius throughout central Australia – Hermannsburg, Areyonga, Titjikala, Mutitjulu, Docker River, and Alice Springs.

The choir was formed from a combination of community choirs from Ntaria (Hermannsburg), Areyonga and Ernabella.

Morris Stuart AM, the choir’s charismatic Artistic Director and Conductor, is the person who is responsible for bringing Central Australia’s sacred sounds to the world – Morris said, “ I am once again thrilled to doing another tour with this fine group of people., I am deeply proud of this choir, when I started out little did, I know that my work and this choir would become the stuff of legend in Central Australia and the subject of both a documentary and an ABCTV episode of Australian Story. There is something about music, especially singing, choral singing, which is powerful, transformative, therapeutic, that brings people together.” He added, “the choir’s greatest achievement so far has been a 12,000km trip to Germany to share some of the fifty-three hymns that German missionaries translated into local languages in the 19th century. The songs had all but vanished from use in Germany but had been preserved in the Central Australian desert for 140 years.” Morris says, “the preserved German hymns are like an “outback secret, it is a delight to be bringing the choir back for a tour in collaboration with my friend Andrew Kay, we have created quite a family.”

Producer Andrew Kay AM, said, “It is always a privilege to collaborate with the Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir and with Morris Stuart AM, who I have known for many years now through our collaborations and love of supporting our Indigenous communities. It is a strong and special association, and it is most exciting to be bringing the choir back to perform around Australia on this national tour, audiences are in for a special treat This unique choral performance will inform and educate audiences, providing a rare insight into a vital but unknown aspect of Aboriginal culture in the Central Desert.”

TOUR DATES 2025:

Thursday 13 March ST PETRI LUTHERAN CHURCH -TANUNDA SA

Sunday 16 March BUNBURY ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE – WA

Tuesday 18 March THE QUARRY, PERTH

Thursday 20 March LLEWELLYN HALL, CANBERRA

Sunday 23 March MELBOURNE RECITAL CENTRE

Monday 24 March BRUNSWICK BALLROOM

Thursday 27 March SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE CONCERT HALL

Sunday 30 March YUIN THEATRE, BATEMAN’S BAY

https://www.akaaustralia.com.au/Song-Keepers-Page.html

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

