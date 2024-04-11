The Choirboys Now Have A Whiskey and a Vodka - Noise11.com

The Choirboys have their own whiskey and vodka but its limited to just 250 bottles a piece.

The Choirboys Big Bad Whiskey retails for $AUD99 and Run To Paradise Vodka is $69.

Choirboys formed in Sydney in 1979. ‘Big Bad Noise’ was the title of their second album. ‘Run To Paradise’ was the single of the album.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

