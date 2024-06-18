The Cold Chisel Red Hot Summer ‘The Big Five-O’ Tour Shows Have Sold Out - Noise11.com

All Red Hot Summer shows on the Cold Chisel ‘The Big Five-O’ have now sold out.

ALL Red Hot Summer Tour shows are officially SOLD OUT! A huge thank you to all of our loyal RHST supporters – you smashed it

We’re counting down the days until we get to rock out with all you lucky ticket holders later this year!

For all event info, make sure to visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

The added show were:

Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 22 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 30 November 2024

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 4 December 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

They were added after the first 16 shows sold out in the morning they went on sale:

Saturday, 5 October 2024

Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Friday, 11 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 12 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 19 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 20 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Friday, 25 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 26 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 2 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 3 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9 November 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 10 November 2024

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17 November 2024

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

