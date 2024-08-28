The Cult Add Third Sydney Show - Noise11.com

The Cult has exceeded expectations with a third Sydney show added to the Australian itinerary.

The Cult will now play concert three for Sydney at The State Theatre on 3 December. The November 26 show at the Sydney Opera House and the December 2 show for Enmore Theatre have both sold out.

In a statement The Cult said, “to our loyal fans, we’re overwhelmed by the response to our tour, and we are so ready to get back to Australia to play to you all. It seems we are currently in a renaissance moment and the timing is perfect to for us to return with sold out shows!”

THE CULT is founding singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy, with drummer John Tempesta and bassist Charlie Jones (Goldfrapp, Page and Plant).

The 6 August 2024 setlist from Amsterdam was:

In the Clouds (from Beyond Good and Evil, 2001)

Rise (from Beyond Good and Evil, 2001)

Wild Flower (from Electric, 1987)

Star (from The Cult, 1994)

Mirror (from Under The Midnight Sun, 2022)

The Witch (from Pure Cult, 1993)

Phoenix (from Love, 1985)

Resurrection Joe (from Dreamtime, 1984)

Edie (Ciao Baby) (from Sonic Temple, 1989)

Sweet Soul Sister (from Sonic Temple, 1989)

Lucifer (from Choice of Weapon, 2012)

Fire Woman (from Sonic Temple, 1989)

Rain (from Love, 1985)

Spiritwalker (from Dreamtime, 1984)

Love Removal Machine (from Electric, 1987)

Encore:

Brother Wolf, Sister Moon (from Love, 1985)

She Sells Sanctuary (from Love, 1985)

THE CULT “8424” TOUR DATES 2024

Saturday 23rd November

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

***VENUE UPGRADE***

Monday 25th November

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

***SOLD OUT***

Tuesday 26th November

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

***SOLD OUT***

Thursday 28th November

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday 30th November

Metro City, Perth WA

Monday 2nd December

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

***SOLD OUT***

Tuesday 3rd December

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***

Tickets on sale 28th August at 10.00am and available here

