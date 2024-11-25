The Cult Open Their 8424 Australian Tour With Dynamic Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

The Cult are marking their 40th anniversary with the 8424 world tour. The show is short, sharp and to the point.

With a show lasting just 80 minutes from start to finish, The Cult manage to cover most of their catalogue. They missed three albums ‘Ceremony’ (1991), ‘Born Into This’ (2007) and ‘Hidden City’ (2016). Considering the length of the show adding in the 1991 Australian hit ‘Sweet Soul Sister’ would have been a good option.

This show is big on energy and one tight performance. The two co-founders, Billy Duffy on guitar and Ian Astbury on vocals, are the creators of almost every Cult songs. The are definitely the songwriters for every song we heard tonight. John Tempesta on drums has been a member of The Cult since 2006. Charlie Jones on bass and Mike Mangan on keyboards are new to The Cult, both joining in 2022.

Billy and Ian are the focus points for the band. Billy’s signature guitar style shapes each song into a formula that runs through the entire set. Ian’s flamboyant prancing around the stage with that immense power in his vocal commands the room. These are two 60+ year old guys with energy you’d see from guys half their age. The problem for guys half their age in 2024 is that those guys don’t have the quality of these songs.

The Cult were from a time when music mattered. In the 80s you had to do it right or not do it at all. These days you can fix it in the studio and fake it on stage. That has never happened with The Cult. They are a real rock band.

The setlist goes back to ‘Dreamtime’, the first album from 1984 and right up to the most recent album, 2023’s ‘Under The Midnight Sun’. With all those years of recordings, The Cult has had an incredible consistency. There was an official breakup in 1996 but Astbury and Duffy became The Cult again in 2000. The Cult was shelved again in 2002 and reformed in 2006, which was when Tempesta joined the band.

During the first break-up Ian formed the short-lived Holy Barbarians who released one album. He also released his only solo album ‘Spirt\Light\Speed’ in 2000 and did some work fronting The Doors (of the 21st Century).

Billy spent is two times in Cult hiatus forming Coloursound with Mike Peters of The Alarm the first time around and then the super group covers band Cardboard Vampyres with Jerry Cantrell and John Corabi. Neither bands recorded any material at the time.

‘Ceremony’ and ‘Sonic Temple’ were the two big ones for The Cult in Australia. Both reached number 7. The 8424 tour juggles the eras but it works as we are transported across 1996 to 2001 back to 1987 to 1994 and 1992 up to 2023 and then back to 2001 and 1984.

Two from 1985’s ‘Love’ end the show as the encore. I was surprised to find ‘She Sells Sanctuary’ wasn’t a hit in Australia. It did get some radio play back in the day and must have taken on a live of its own over time from the live performances moreso than the airplay.

The Cult 23 November 2024, Melbourne

In the Clouds (from compilation High Octane Cult: Ultimate Collection 1984-1995, 1996)

Rise (from Beyond Good and Evil, 2001)

Wild Flower (from Electric, 1987)

Star (from The Cult, 1994)

The Witch (from Cool World soundtrack, 1992)

Mirror (from Under The Midnight Sun, 2023)

War (The Process) (from Beyond Good and Evil, 2001)

Resurrection Joe (from Dreamtime, 1984)

Edie (Ciao Baby) (from Sonic Temple, 1989)

Sweet Soul Sister (from Sonic Temple, 1989)

Lucifer (from Choice of Weapon, 2012)

Fire Woman (from Sonic Temple, 1989)

Rain (from Love, 1985)

Spiritwalker (from Dreamtime, 1984)

Love Removal Machine (from Electric, 1987)

Encore:

Brother Wolf, Sister Moon (from Love, 1985)

She Sells Sanctuary (from Love, 1985)

Billy Duffy The Cult Melbourne 23 November 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Remaining Australian dates are:

https://mjrpresents.com/thecult/

25 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Valley

26 November, Sydney, Opera House

28 November, Adelaide, Hindley St Music Hall

30 November, Perth, Metro City

2 December, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

2 December, Sydney, State Theatre

