The Doobie Brothers and George Clinton To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame - Noise11.com

George Clinton and The Doobie Brothers are to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, officials at the music organisation announced that the Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof off the Sucker) hitmaker and the Listen to the Music stars, currently comprised of Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, Michael McDonald, and John McFee, would be included in the class of 2025.

Nashville-based songwriter-producer Ashley Gorley, Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, Build Me Up Buttercup co-writer Tony Macaulay, and prolific songwriter-producer Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins will also be inducted this year.

In a statement, Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers insisted it is an “honour to honour” the inductees.

“The foundation of the music industry exists because songwriters compose great songs. Without them, there is no recorded music, no concert business, no fans, or merchandising; it all starts with the song and the songwriter,” he commented. “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognising some of the culturally most important writers of all time and that this year’s slate represents not just iconic songs, but also diversity and unity across genres and ethnicity. These songwriters have enriched the lives of billions of listeners the world over.”

The 2025 induction gala is slated to take place on 12 June in New York City.

A songwriter with a catalogue of notable songs qualifies for induction 20 years after their first significant commercial release of a track.

Janet Jackson, Eminem, Bryan Adams, Boy George, Alanis Morissette, and Dr. Dre were among the other nominees in the Performing Songwriters category, however, they all missed out on induction this year.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com