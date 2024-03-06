 Doobie Brothers Prep A New Album With Michael McDonald For First Time In 44 Years - Noise11.com
The Doobie Brothers Tom Johnston at Deni Blues and Roots Festival on Sunday 20 April 2014.

Doobie Brothers perform at Deni Blues and Roots Festival on Sunday 20 April 2014

Doobie Brothers Prep A New Album With Michael McDonald For First Time In 44 Years

by Paul Cashmere on March 6, 2024

in News

The Doobie Brothers have just about finished a new album and the way Tom Johnston’s post reads, Michael McDonald is in for the full album for the first time in 44 years.

Johnston said, “We are very close to finishing up an album’s worth of new songs. We’re lucky once again to have John Shanks producing and Michael McDonald joining in with us on this one! Tom, Michael, John and myself have composed a great bunch of songs that we’re really proud of and John McFee is really a stand out on the tracks. It’s the first time in 40 years that Michael has recorded a whole album with the band and in my humble opinion it’s turning out to be some of the best music we’ve ever made together! We’re shooting for a Spring/Summer release.

McDonald did not appear at all on the previous Doobie’s album ‘Liberté’ from 2021. He sang lead on three tracks of the previous one ‘Southbound’ in 2014 and provided backing vocals in seven of the 12 tracks.

On 2010’s ‘World Gone Crazy’ Michael was only on one track ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’. He was absent from ‘Sibling Rivalry’ (2000), ‘Brotherhood’, (1991), ‘Cycles’ (1989) and last appeared on a complete Doobie Brothers album on ‘One Step Closer’ 44 years ago in 1980.

