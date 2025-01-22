The Doobie Brothers Premiere ‘Walk This Road’ With Michael McDonald and Featuring Mavis Staples - Noise11.com

The Doobies Brothers have released the first song from the first album with Michael McDonald in 45 years. ‘Walk This Road’ is the title track from the upcoming album and also features Mavis Staples.

The Doobie Brothers 2025 are Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee, and Michael McDonald.

Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers revealed, “Here’s the goal we’ve set for 2025. This train keeps rollin’ down the track and we’re almost ready to release our new album Walk This Road sometime after the first of the year. We have 10 new songs sung by Tom, Michael, and Pat. The three of us wrote songs and collaborated together. We had a lot of fun recording it and we feel very proud of the results. John McFee added his incredible musical talents as well. Once more we turned to the amazing John Shanks who produced, wrote, and played on the tracks with us. Fortunately we’re back working with our friends at Warner Brothers/Rhino Records on this release. We’ll probably debut a song soon after the first of the year and the full album will follow sometime in the Spring/Summer”.

‘Walk This Road’ was recorded with producer John Shanks. Recurring themes on the album include recovery and enlightenment – “waking up to see the important things you’ve been missing,” says Simmons.

The title track on the album, “Walk This Road,” featuring Mavis Staples, embodies a sense of hope and togetherness, in terms of searching for the right path forward.”

Track Listing:

1. Walk This Road

2. Angels & Mercy

3. Call Me

4. Learn To Let Go

5. State Of Grace

6. Here To Stay

7. The Kind That Lasts

8. New Orleans

9. Speed of Pain

10. Lahaina

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com