 The Elton John and Britney Spears Duet Is Coming Out This Week - Noise11.com
Britney Spears and Elton John (photo from Elton's Facebook page)

Britney Spears and Elton John (photo from Elton's Facebook page)

The Elton John and Britney Spears Duet Is Coming Out This Week

by Paul Cashmere on August 21, 2022

in News

The Elton John and Britney Spears duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ will be released on Friday 26 August.

‘Hold Me Closer’ is a reconstruction of ‘Tiny Dancer’ with a bit of ‘The One’ thrown in.

Elton is no stranger to reinvention. His 2012 album ‘Good Morning To The Night’ with Australia’s PNAU deconstructed and then reconstructed Elton’s sounds into new songs. He did that again with the recent ‘Cold Heart’ hit, again with PNAU merging sounds of ‘Rocket Man’, ‘Sacrifice’, ‘Kiss The Bride’ and ‘Wheres The Shoorah’ into a new song.

‘Hold Me Closer’ seems at this stage to be a one-off project. The last Britney Spears album was ‘Glory’ in 2016.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

New Found Glory
Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory Undergoes Spinal Surgery

New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert has had successful surgery on a spinal tumour.

2 days ago
Natalie Imbruglia at Noise11
Coldplay and Natalia Imbruglia Perform Olivia Newton-John’s Summer Nights

Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia performed Grease hit ‘Summer Nights’ in tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night (16.08.22).

4 days ago
Timbaland
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz Sue Triller

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are suing Triller executives for allegedly failing to pay them $28 million (£23 million) after acquiring their music battle series Verzuz.

4 days ago
Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper To Start Spreading the ‘Old News’ Across Australia

A week after Ella Hooper’s new news of ‘Old News’ she has new news again. Ella Hooper has revealed her new ‘Old News’ tour dates.

4 days ago
Michelle Branch
The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney To Divorce Michelle Branch

Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from her husband Patrick Carney.

5 days ago
Jason Singh Heavens Greatest Hits
Taxiride’s Jason Singh Creates New Show ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’

Taxiride singer and songwriter Jason Singh has put his own songs aside to perform the songs of the artists who inspired him. His new show is called ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift’s Short Film Is Eligible For An Oscar

Taylor Swift is officially eligible for an Oscar after her short film was screened during the Academy Awards' critical time window.

6 days ago