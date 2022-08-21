The Elton John and Britney Spears Duet Is Coming Out This Week - Noise11.com

The Elton John and Britney Spears duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ will be released on Friday 26 August.

‘Hold Me Closer’ is a reconstruction of ‘Tiny Dancer’ with a bit of ‘The One’ thrown in.

Elton is no stranger to reinvention. His 2012 album ‘Good Morning To The Night’ with Australia’s PNAU deconstructed and then reconstructed Elton’s sounds into new songs. He did that again with the recent ‘Cold Heart’ hit, again with PNAU merging sounds of ‘Rocket Man’, ‘Sacrifice’, ‘Kiss The Bride’ and ‘Wheres The Shoorah’ into a new song.

‘Hold Me Closer’ seems at this stage to be a one-off project. The last Britney Spears album was ‘Glory’ in 2016.

