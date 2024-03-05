 The Human League Give Sneak Peak To Aussie Shows With New Zealand Setlist - Noise11.com
Phil Oakey, The Human League at the Palais Theatre. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Human League at the Palais Theatre. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Human League Give Sneak Peak To Aussie Shows With New Zealand Setlist

by Paul Cashmere on March 5, 2024

in News

With the first Australian show for The Human League starting tomorrow (Wednesday 6 March) in Brisbane the previous shows in New Zealand will be you a look at what’s to come (and what to prepare for).

The Human League played three shows in New Zealand last week and here is the setlist:

Mirror Man (single, 1982)
Heart Like a Wheel (from Romantic, 1990)
The Sound of the Crowd (from Dare, 1981)
Soundtrack to a Generation (from Romantic, 1990)
Open Your Heart (from Dare, 1981)
Seconds (from Dare, 1981)
The Lebanon (from Hysteria, 1984)
One Man in My Heart (from Octopus, 1995)
Human (from Crash, 1986)
Behind the Mask (Yellow Magic Orchestra cover)
Love Action (I Believe in Love) (from Dare, 1981)
(Keep Feeling) Fascination (from Fascination EP, 1983)
Tell Me When (from Octopus, 1995)
Don’t You Want Me (from Dare, 1981)

Encore:
Being Boiled (single, 1978)
Together in Electric Dreams (Philip Oakey single, 1984)

The songs from ‘Octopus’ and ‘Romantic’ may need a brushup before the show but with half the ‘Dare’ album and all the hits like ‘Mirror Man’, ‘Fascination’ and Philip Oakey’s solo hit ‘Together in Electric Dreams’ it will be a show for fans.

The Human League Australian dates:

Wednesday 6 March Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall
Friday 8 March Sydney Enmore Theatre
Saturday 9 March Melbourne Palais Theatre
Monday 11 March Adelaide AEC Theatre
Wednesday 13 March Sydney Enmore Theatre
Thursday 14 March Melbourne Palais Theatre
Saturday 16 March Perth Astor Theatre
Sunday 17 March Perth Astor Theatre

