The Killers To Perform Hot Fuss Album In Australia - Noise11.com

The Killers photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers promo photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers To Perform Hot Fuss Album In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on September 9, 2024

in News

The Killers will return to Australia in November and December with two setlists, one the greatest hits ‘Rebel Diamonds’ show and the other the ‘Hot Fuss’ complete album performance show.

The Killers’ debut album ‘Hit Fuss’ was released in June 2004. It was a number one album in the UK and Australia and reached number 7 in their homeland USA.

Hits off ‘Hot Fuss’ were ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘All These Things I’ve Done’ and ‘Smile Like You Mean It’.

‘Rebel Diamonds’ was the 2023 compilation album.

This will be the ninth Australian tour for The Killers in 20 years. They last toured Australia in 2022. They were also here in 2018, 2017, 2013, 2010, 2009, 2007 and 2004.

The Killers dates:

Saturday 30 November – Rebel Diamonds
Queensland Country Bank Stadium | Townsville, QLD

Friday 6 December – Rebel Diamonds
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 7 December – Hot Fuss
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Monday 9 December – Rebel Diamonds
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 12 December – Rebel Diamonds
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 13 December – Hot Fuss
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

THE KILLERS
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
November/December 2024
Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/thekillers
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 10 September (3pm local)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 12 September (4pm local)

