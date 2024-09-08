The Killers To Perform Hot Fuss Album In Australia - Noise11.com

The Killers will return to Australia in November and December with two setlists, one the greatest hits ‘Rebel Diamonds’ show and the other the ‘Hot Fuss’ complete album performance show.

The Killers’ debut album ‘Hit Fuss’ was released in June 2004. It was a number one album in the UK and Australia and reached number 7 in their homeland USA.

Hits off ‘Hot Fuss’ were ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘All These Things I’ve Done’ and ‘Smile Like You Mean It’.

‘Rebel Diamonds’ was the 2023 compilation album.

This will be the ninth Australian tour for The Killers in 20 years. They last toured Australia in 2022. They were also here in 2018, 2017, 2013, 2010, 2009, 2007 and 2004.

The Killers dates:

Saturday 30 November – Rebel Diamonds

Queensland Country Bank Stadium | Townsville, QLD

Friday 6 December – Rebel Diamonds

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 7 December – Hot Fuss

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Monday 9 December – Rebel Diamonds

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 12 December – Rebel Diamonds

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 13 December – Hot Fuss

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

THE KILLERS

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

November/December 2024

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/thekillers

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 10 September (3pm local)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 12 September (4pm local)

