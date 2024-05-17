The Legend Engelbert Humperdinck Performs For Gold Coast Fans In Queensland #REVIEW - Noise11.com

As Engelbert Humperdinck took to the stage at his sold-out concert at The Star Casino Broadbeach it was clear that there was no releasing him.

Looking trim (and way below is age of 88) and in pitch perfect voice the British superstar was greeted by a standing ovation as he began to serenade his 2000 plus crowd “Ain’t It Funny How Times Slips Away”

Hit after hit followed including ‘Quando Quando Quando’, ‘Man Without Love’, ‘Spanish Eyes’ all being met by huge crowd applause and wolf whistles from the approximately 90% female crowd.

Simply Red’s “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” gave the enthusiastic audience a chance to sing along with the superstar and then showcasing a track from his upcoming CD with “a different style of music” namely Journeys “Faithfully”.

There was not a dry eye in the house as Engelbert dedicated a song he wrote ‘Everywhere I Go’ to his late wife Patricia.

Engelbert gave the audience a rousing country edition of Barry White’s ‘My First My Last My Everything’ and followed that with an excuse for the audience dance the night away with New Zealand’s “second national anthem” “Ten Guitars”.

There was another short medley of hits including ‘Am I That Easy To Forget’, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ and his smash hit Grammy award winning ‘After The Lovin’, then

Engelbert left the stage to another standing ovation which seem to go on for more than 10 mins before returning to thank his audience before serenading them with ‘The Last Waltz’ and ‘’Release Me’ – his multi million platinum selling #1 debut hit from 1967.

Another exit from the stage before The Humper reappeared in a red Versace dressing gown to complete the evening sitting on a stool at the lip of the stage to perform heartfelt renditions of ‘How Do You Keep The Music Playing’ and Kris Kristofferson’s mega hit ‘For The Good Times’. It was abundantly clear that everyone had “a good time” and did not want to “release” their idol.

At any age this type of set list (18 songs) would prove challenging (he has 8 sold out shows across Australia in 12 days) but at 88 years young seems to be unimaginable

To be in the audience of such a legend was a blessing and I (and 2000 Gold Coasters) thank him for gracing us with his presence.

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK TOUR DATES 2024:

Monday 13th May

QPAC, Brisbane QLD

***SOLD OUT***

Tuesday 14th May

QPAC, Brisbane QLD

***SOLD OUT***

Thursday 16th May

The Star, Gold Coast, QLD

***SOLD***

Saturday 18th May

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA

***SOLD OUT***

Monday 20th May

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

***SOLD OUT***

Tuesday 21st May

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

***SOLD OUT***

Thursday 23rd May

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

***SOLD OUT***

Saturday 25th May

Riverside Theatre – PCEC, Perth WA

***SOLD OUT***

https://www.mellenevents.com.au/current-events/engelbert-humperdinck-the-last-waltz-farewell-tour/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

