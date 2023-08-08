The Living End Play Legendary Song for Legends on the Lawn - Noise11.com

The Living End slipped in their homage to ‘Prisoner’, Allan Caswell’s ‘From The Inside’ into their Legends on the Lawn setlist last weekend in Queensland.

Jimmy Barnes was back performing with the delayed Legends on the Lawn show now complete after it postponed for Jimmy’s back surgery earlier in the year.

The Living End were on before Jimmy and performed the iconic TV soap song in the set. The Living End’s version of the song was originally released on the b-side of the 1997 ‘Second Solution’ single.

The upcoming expanded 25th anniversary release of ‘The Living End’ album will include the Prisoner song.

The original ‘From The Inside’ was written by Allan Caswell and recorded by Lynne Hamilton as The Theme From Prisoner. The show first aired in Australia in February, 1979.

The Living End Setlist, Legends on the Lawn, 2023

Til the End (from State of Emergency, 2006)

Hey Hey Disbeliever (from White Noise, 2008)

Second Solution (from The Living End, 1998)

Roll On (from Roll On, 2000)

Pictures in the Mirror (from Roll On, 2000)

Bloody Mary (from The Living End, 1998)

Prisoner (On The Inside) (b-side of Prisoner of Society, 1997)

All Torn Down (from The Living End, 1998)

Uncle Harry (from Roll On, 2000)

How Do We Know (from White Noise, 2008)

West End Riot (from The Living End, 1998)

White Noise (from White Noise, 2008)

Prisoner of Society (from The Living End, 1998)

The Living End will perform a hometown gig on 4 November 2023 at Festival Hall in Melbourne to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the debut album. There are also By the C shows in Cronulla and Torquay before the end of the year and then The Living End head out on season one of the Red Hot Summer tour for 2024 with Jimmy Barnes, Birds of Tokyo, Kasey Chambers, Pete Murray and Mahalia Barnes.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

