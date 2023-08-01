The Living End To Reissue Expanded Edition Of Debut Album - Noise11.com

The Living End will celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut album with an expanded reissue in October and a hometown show in November.

‘The Living End’ was released on 12 October, 1998. Songs from the album ‘Prisoner of Society’, ‘Second Solution’, ‘West End Riot’, ‘All Torn Down’ and ‘Save The Day’ still form the backbone of a Living End setlist today.

‘The Living End’ reached no 1 in Australia in 1998 and was the 29th biggest seller of that year and 13th biggest album of the following year, 1999.

“I think unknowingly our destination was always this; this album right here. All songs led here. All the gigs and all the songs we’d written and rejected over the years, all the lessons we’d learned had been building up to this….our first album.”

Ultimately what we captured was a melting pot full of our influences but not to the extent that we sounded confused,” Cheney continued. “The way we played glued it all together. Stylistically, it had punk (‘West End Riot’), metal (‘Growing Up Falling Down’), pop (‘I Want a Day’), rockabilly (‘Second Solution’), hillbilly thrash on steroids (‘Prisoner of Society’), jazz (‘Fly Away’), ska (‘Trapped’ and ‘All Torn Down’), swampy surf twang (‘Bloody Mary’), country pickin’ and anything else we thought we could throw at it.”

The 25th anniversary edition of the album will include a bonus album 10 track live recording from Triple J’s Live At The Wireless with their rare cover of the Prisoner theme ‘From The Inside’.

The Living End – 25th Anniversary Of Their Iconic Debut Album

Festival Hall Melbourne Saturday 4th November 2023

TICKETS HERE

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

