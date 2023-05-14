The Pretenders To Release 12th Album ‘Relentless’ - Noise11.com

The Pretenders will release their 12th album ‘Relentless’ in September. Here is the first teaser ‘Let The Sun Come In’.
‘Relentless’ is the first album for The Pretenders since 2020’s ‘Hate For Sale’.
All tracks on the album were written by Pretenders founder Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne of Ray Davies solo band and The Pogues.
In a statement Chrissie said, “I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity.’ So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know… to keep doing it. I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if they should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”
Relentless was produced by David Wrench at Battery Studios in Willesden, London. The final track ‘I Think About You Daily’ features a string section conducted by Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead.
Relentless:
01 Losing My Sense of Taste
02 A Love
03 Domestic Silence
04 The Copa
05 Promise of Love
06 Merry Widow
07 Let the Sun Come In
08 Look Away
09 Your House Is on Fire
10 Just Let It Go
11 Vainglorious
12 I Think About You Daily
