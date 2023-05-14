The Pretenders To Release 12th Album ‘Relentless’ - Noise11.com

The Pretenders will release their 12th album ‘Relentless’ in September. Here is the first teaser ‘Let The Sun Come In’.

‘Relentless’ is the first album for The Pretenders since 2020’s ‘Hate For Sale’.

All tracks on the album were written by Pretenders founder Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne of Ray Davies solo band and The Pogues.

In a statement Chrissie said, “I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity.’ So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know… to keep doing it. I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if they should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

Relentless was produced by David Wrench at Battery Studios in Willesden, London. The final track ‘I Think About You Daily’ features a string section conducted by Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead.

Relentless:

01 Losing My Sense of Taste

02 A Love

03 Domestic Silence

04 The Copa

05 Promise of Love

06 Merry Widow

07 Let the Sun Come In

08 Look Away

09 Your House Is on Fire

10 Just Let It Go

11 Vainglorious

12 I Think About You Daily

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

