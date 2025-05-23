The Radiators Release 2025 Remastered Best of ‘Radiology’ - Noise11.com

Australia’s The Radiators catalogue has been long out of print and only select titles are on streaming services. Finally, Frog at Songland Records in Canberra has driven a remastered reissue of The Radiators best of album ‘Radiology’.

The Radiators are a unique Australian band. Their first album ‘Feel The Heat’ was released in 1980. Their last album ‘Smoke and Mirrors’ was released in 2000. The band has never broken up and tours regularly but The Radiators have not released any new music in 25 years.

That will change soon. In his interview today with Noise11, Brian Nichol confirmed one new song is finished and that a batch of songs have been written.

‘Radiology’ is available from Songland Records. Contact Brian ‘Frog’ Harris here.

You can also find details of the album from Possum Records here.

This album is only available as a physical release. It is not available for streaming. BUY IT.

The Radiators ‘Radiology’ tracklisting

Life’s A Gamble (from Life’s A Gamble, 1984)

Summer Holiday (from Feel The Heat, 1980)

Room Full Of Diamonds (from Up For Grabs, 1981)

Bring On The Crazy (from Nasty Habits In Nice Children, 1987)

Hard Core Love (from Hard Core EP, 1991)

Hit And Run (from Feel The Heat, 1980)

Gimme Head (from Feel The Heat, 1980)

Unsophisticated (from Smoke and Mirrors, 2000)

Comin’ Home (from Feel The Heat, 1980)

Hangin’ Tree (from Stone, 1995)

No Tragedy (from Scream of the Real, 1983)

Skin Deep (from Stone, 1995)

Up For Grabs (from Up For Grabs, 1981)

No Sense, No Fear (from Radiators, 1993)

17 (I wish I Was…) (from Feel The Heat, 1980)

You (from Scream of the Real, 1983)

A Bit Of Pain Never Hurts (from Life’s A Gamble, 1984)

One Touch (from Nasty Habits In Nice Children, 1987)

Fess’ Song (from Feel The Heat, 1980)

Revolution (single 1984)

The Radiators tour dates:

Sat Night 10 May Caringbah Inn

Fri Night 16 May Toongabbie Sports

Thu Night 5 June Cooly Hotel

Fri Night 6 June Lou Lou Room (Brisbane)

Sat Night 7 June Welders Dog Brewery – Armidale

Sun Arvo 8 June Tuncurry Beach Bowls Club

Fri Night 20 June & Taxiride District 14 Narre Warren

Sat Night 21 June St & Taxiride St. Andrews Hotel – St Andrews (Vic)

Sun Late Arvo 22 June & Taxiride The Espy – St Kilda

Fri Night 4 July Oberon Rsl Club

Sat Night 5 July Katoomba Rsl

Fri Night 25 July Strand Hotel Yeppoon

Sat 26 July The Grand Hotel Childers

Sun Arvo 27 July Kings Beach Tavern

