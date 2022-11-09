 The Rat Pack Revisted To Play In Sydney and Melbourne - Noise11.com
Rat Pack Reloaded

The Rat Pack Revisted To Play In Sydney and Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on November 9, 2022

in News

David Malek, Martin Crewes and Zoy Frangos will perform Rat Pack Reloaded in Melbourne and Sydney over the coming week.

The Rat Pack Reloaded setlist features songs from the best known incarnation of the Rat Pack, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr, as well as more contemporary acts like Michael Buble.

The original Rat Pack began in the late 1940s with friends such as Nar King Cole, Joey Bishop, Frank Sinatra and Errol Flynn would meet to the Hollywood home of Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.

Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford became known as The rat pack when they started making movies together, like the original Ocean’s 11’, and then took a live show to Las Vegas.

Dates are:

Sat 12 Nov
Palms at Crown Melbourne

Sat 19 Nov
The Orpheum Cremorne

