 The Rolling Stones 1968 Michael Lindsay-Hogg Video ‘Child of the Moon’ Restored to 4K - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones Child of the Moon

The Rolling Stones 1968 Michael Lindsay-Hogg Video ‘Child of the Moon’ Restored to 4K

by Paul Cashmere on April 22, 2023

in News

The 1968 Rolling Stones ‘Child Of The Moon’ video, directed by Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg who filmed The Beatles Let It Be/Get Back has been fully restored to 4K quality.

The ‘Child of the Moon’ video was shot near Enfield outside North London and features actress Dame Eileen June Atkins.

Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg made 10 videos for the Rolling Stones, ‘2000 Light Years From Home’, ‘She’s A Rainbow’, ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, ‘Child of the Moon’, ‘Angie’, ‘Dancing With Mr D’, ‘Its Only Rick and Roll (But I Like It)’, ‘Ain’t Too Proud To Beg’ and ‘Till The Next Goodbye’.

The non-album track ‘Child of the Moon’ was the b-side of the 1968 Stones hit ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’. The song didn’t make a Stones compilation until ‘More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) in 1972. It also popped up on 1973’s ‘No Stone Unturned’ and ‘Singles Collection: The London Years’ in 1989.

The Rolling Stones have never performed the song live.

