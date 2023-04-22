The Rolling Stones 1968 Michael Lindsay-Hogg Video ‘Child of the Moon’ Restored to 4K - Noise11.com

The 1968 Rolling Stones ‘Child Of The Moon’ video, directed by Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg who filmed The Beatles Let It Be/Get Back has been fully restored to 4K quality.

The ‘Child of the Moon’ video was shot near Enfield outside North London and features actress Dame Eileen June Atkins.

Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg made 10 videos for the Rolling Stones, ‘2000 Light Years From Home’, ‘She’s A Rainbow’, ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, ‘Child of the Moon’, ‘Angie’, ‘Dancing With Mr D’, ‘Its Only Rick and Roll (But I Like It)’, ‘Ain’t Too Proud To Beg’ and ‘Till The Next Goodbye’.

The non-album track ‘Child of the Moon’ was the b-side of the 1968 Stones hit ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’. The song didn’t make a Stones compilation until ‘More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) in 1972. It also popped up on 1973’s ‘No Stone Unturned’ and ‘Singles Collection: The London Years’ in 1989.

The Rolling Stones have never performed the song live.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

