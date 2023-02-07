 The Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Doom and Gloom’ Live In Newark Video - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Grrr Live

The Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Doom and Gloom’ Live In Newark Video

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2023

in News

The Rolling Stones have released the ‘Doom and Gloom’ video from the upcoming ‘GRRR Live’ CD/DVD/Blu-ray due on Friday 10 February.

‘Doom and Gloom’ is one of only three new and original Rolling Stones released in the 21st Century after the release of 2006’s ‘A Bigger Bang’. The song was recorded seven years after ‘A Bigger Bang’ for the ‘GRRR’ compilation of 2012. Another song, ‘One More Shot’ was also recorded at the sessions and is included on the ‘GRRR Live’ album.

Since ‘A Bigger Bang’ and the two ‘GRRR’ songs, there has only been one other new and original Stones song. ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ was released in 2020 and is yet to appear on an album.

The Rolling Stones will release a new studio album in 2023. Details are yet to be announced.

