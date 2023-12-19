 The Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Mess It Up’ Video Starring X-Men Star Nicholas Hoult - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones Purple Disco Machine Mess It Up

The Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Mess It Up’ Video Starring X-Men Star Nicholas Hoult

by Paul Cashmere on December 20, 2023

in News

The new Rolling Stones video for ‘Mess It Up’ features X-Men star Nicholas Hoult.

Hoult first played mutant Hank McCoy in 2011’s ‘X-Men: First Class’ and rerised the role for ‘Days of Future Past’ (2014), ‘Apocalypse’ (2016) and in ‘Deadpool 2’ (2018).

Hoult was 13 when he starred as the awkward kid in ‘About A Boy’ with Hugh Grant and Toni Collette.

‘Mess It Up’ is the third Stones single from the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album after ‘Angry’ and ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ where both released in September, 2023. The song is one of two tracks on ‘Hackney Diamonds’ featuring the late Charlie Watts on drums. The other track is ‘Live By The Sword’ which also features former Rolling Stones bass player Bill Wyman and Elton John on piano.

Noise11.com

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones Singles Vol 2
Second Stones Singles Box To Be Released February 2024

Volume two of the Rolling Stones Decca singles collection on vinyl will be released in February 2024.

4 days ago
The Masters Apprentices
Original AC/DC Drummer and Former Masters Apprentices Member Colin Burgess Dies Aged 77

Colin Burgess, the drummer for The Masters Apprentices and first drummer for AC/DC, has died at the age of 77.

4 days ago
Gladys Knight image from Frontier Touring
Gladys Knight To Perform One Last Time for Australia and New Zealand

Gladys Knight will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2024 for a final tour.

December 13, 2023
Jimmy Webb at Melbourne Recital Centre 7 December 2023
Jimmy Webb Gives Melbourne A ‘Songwriting Masterclass’ #REVIEW

‘An Evening with Jimmy Webb’ is a songwriting masterclass by one of the greatest songwriters of all-time.

December 8, 2023
Engelbert Humperdinck performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Thursday 29 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Legendary Engelbert Humperinck Announces His Last Ever Australian Tour

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck will tour Australia in 2024 for the last time.

December 4, 2023
John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman
Blues Legend John Mayall Turns 90

Happy 90th birthday to blues legend John Mayall.

November 29, 2023
The Rolling Stones 2023 photo supplied Universal Music
The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Hackney Diamonds Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones have announced 15 dates for a North America Hackney Diamonds tour of 2024.

November 22, 2023