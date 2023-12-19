The Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Mess It Up’ Video Starring X-Men Star Nicholas Hoult - Noise11.com

The new Rolling Stones video for ‘Mess It Up’ features X-Men star Nicholas Hoult.

Hoult first played mutant Hank McCoy in 2011’s ‘X-Men: First Class’ and rerised the role for ‘Days of Future Past’ (2014), ‘Apocalypse’ (2016) and in ‘Deadpool 2’ (2018).

Hoult was 13 when he starred as the awkward kid in ‘About A Boy’ with Hugh Grant and Toni Collette.

‘Mess It Up’ is the third Stones single from the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album after ‘Angry’ and ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ where both released in September, 2023. The song is one of two tracks on ‘Hackney Diamonds’ featuring the late Charlie Watts on drums. The other track is ‘Live By The Sword’ which also features former Rolling Stones bass player Bill Wyman and Elton John on piano.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

