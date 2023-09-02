 The Rolling Stones Premiere Snippet of New Song ‘Don’t Get Angry With Me’ - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on September 2, 2023

The Rolling Stones have further teased the new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ with a snippet of what we now know will be the first single ‘Don’t Get Angry With Me’.

The website dontgetangrywithme.com appeared overnight with the snippet.

If that link doesn’t work you can also find it here.

The Rolling Stones will be hosting an event this coming Wednesday September 6 in London where the official announcement about the album will be made. One Australian television show will be at the conference with its presenter leaving Melbourne for London tomorrow (Sunday 3 September) for the 6 September event rumoured to be at the Hackney Empire Theatre, in Mare St, in the London suburb of Hackney.

The Stones started to tease the album with a fake glass company website called Hackney Diamonds. The term Hackney Diamonds is East London slang for broken glass from a smashed window at a robbery.

