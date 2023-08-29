The Rolling Stones Set Date For Hackney Diamonds Album Launch - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have revealed the launch date for the new album Hackney Diamonds will be next Wednesday 6 September.

The website HackneyDiamonds.com has been updated to include a countdown clock counting down to next Wednesday for the launch, excepted to be at a venue in Mare Street, Hackney in London based on previous cryptic clues.

A socials post includes photos of the iconic Stones tongue logo around the world including one in Sydney, Australia.

The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds signage in Sydney, Australia

Last week, new registered songtitles appeared in the ASCAP data base so what we now know is the song are likely to be:

The titles are

Angry *

Bite my Head Off

Depending on You *

Dreamy Skies

Driving me Too Hard

Get Close *

Live by the Sword

Mess it Up

Morning Joe Cues

Sweet Sounds of Heaven

Tell me Straight

Whole Wide World

* with Andrew Watt

‘Hackney Diamonds’ will be the first Rolling Stones album of original songs since ‘A Bigger Bang’ 18 years ago in 2005. Bill Wyman guests on the album as does Paul McCartney. The album will also feature the late Charlie Watts in his final work for the band on this record.

Stay tuned for more Rolling Stones reveals in the coming week, same Mick time, same Mick channel.

Stones fans should also subscribe to the Hang Fire podcast channel for accurate updates.

