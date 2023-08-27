More Info On The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Album Surfaces - Noise11.com

12 songtitles credited to Michael Philip Jagger and Keith Richards with three additionally crediting Andrew Watt have been registered with ASCAP recently giving further clues to the content of the new Rolling Stones album ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

ASCAP is the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, an organisation that registers songs and collects revenue for public performances from venues, broadcasters and streaming services.

The 12 titles were posted on Stones Facebook fan page SHIDOOBEE with StonesDoug this week with further reporting on Stones Podcast Hang Fire: A Rolling Stones Podcast on Youtube by Justin Sosa.

The titles are

Angry *

Bite my Head Off

Depending on You *

Dreamy Skies

Driving me Too Hard

Get Close *

Live by the Sword

Mess it Up

Morning Joe Cues

Sweet Sounds of Heaven

Tell me Straight

Whole Wide World

* with Andrew Watt

Earlier in the week, an ad appeared in a local Hackney Gazette newspaper for Hackney Diamonds, specialist in glass repair. The ad features The Stones tongue logo and wording stating ‘Our friendly team promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter we’ll fix your shattered windows.

The song references there include ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ and ‘Shattered’. You can also sign up to the mailing list. When you do you get an email back from the Stones record label Universal / Polydor saying “don’t get angry, get it fixed”. As Justin Sosa points out in his excellent Hang Fire podcast, ‘Angry’ is one of the 12 songs registered recently with ASCAP.

The ad also states ‘Opening September 2023’ which suggests the announcement is coming soon. Noise11 is aware of at least one Australian television news show that is being sent to London in September for a Rolling Stones event.

The Hackney Diamonds email from Universal says “OPENING EARLY SEPTEMBER 2023. MARE STREET LONDON E8”. Again, as Justin Sosa points out “there is a venue in Hackney, which is a township outside of London, that could be appropriate for a press conference. The venue is on Mare Street. The ad mentioned opening a store on Mare Street”.

Producer Andrew Watt, who’s name is now registered with three Stones ‘Angry’, ‘Depending On You’ and ‘Get Close’ has also worked with Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Post Malone, The Kid Laroi and Ed Sheeran as well as legendary acts Elton John, Eddie Vedder, Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop. In 2021 he won the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year. His association with The Stones suggests the band is looking for a contemporary production for the new album. At this stage it is unknown if Watt only worked on the three songs or the entire album. The Rolling Stones have worked with Don Was since Voodoo Lounge (1994) and through to their last new music song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ (2020).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

