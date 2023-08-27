 More Info On The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Album Surfaces - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

More Info On The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Album Surfaces

by Paul Cashmere on August 27, 2023

in News

12 songtitles credited to Michael Philip Jagger and Keith Richards with three additionally crediting Andrew Watt have been registered with ASCAP recently giving further clues to the content of the new Rolling Stones album ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

ASCAP is the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, an organisation that registers songs and collects revenue for public performances from venues, broadcasters and streaming services.

The 12 titles were posted on Stones Facebook fan page SHIDOOBEE with StonesDoug this week with further reporting on Stones Podcast Hang Fire: A Rolling Stones Podcast on Youtube by Justin Sosa.

The titles are

Angry *
Bite my Head Off
Depending on You *
Dreamy Skies
Driving me Too Hard
Get Close *
Live by the Sword
Mess it Up
Morning Joe Cues
Sweet Sounds of Heaven
Tell me Straight
Whole Wide World

* with Andrew Watt

Earlier in the week, an ad appeared in a local Hackney Gazette newspaper for Hackney Diamonds, specialist in glass repair. The ad features The Stones tongue logo and wording stating ‘Our friendly team promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter we’ll fix your shattered windows.

The song references there include ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ and ‘Shattered’. You can also sign up to the mailing list. When you do you get an email back from the Stones record label Universal / Polydor saying “don’t get angry, get it fixed”. As Justin Sosa points out in his excellent Hang Fire podcast, ‘Angry’ is one of the 12 songs registered recently with ASCAP.

The ad also states ‘Opening September 2023’ which suggests the announcement is coming soon. Noise11 is aware of at least one Australian television news show that is being sent to London in September for a Rolling Stones event.

The Hackney Diamonds email from Universal says “OPENING EARLY SEPTEMBER 2023. MARE STREET LONDON E8”. Again, as Justin Sosa points out “there is a venue in Hackney, which is a township outside of London, that could be appropriate for a press conference. The venue is on Mare Street. The ad mentioned opening a store on Mare Street”.

Producer Andrew Watt, who’s name is now registered with three Stones ‘Angry’, ‘Depending On You’ and ‘Get Close’ has also worked with Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Post Malone, The Kid Laroi and Ed Sheeran as well as legendary acts Elton John, Eddie Vedder, Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop. In 2021 he won the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year. His association with The Stones suggests the band is looking for a contemporary production for the new album. At this stage it is unknown if Watt only worked on the three songs or the entire album. The Rolling Stones have worked with Don Was since Voodoo Lounge (1994) and through to their last new music song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ (2020).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
First Two John Fogerty Solo Albums Reissued

‘Blue Ridge Rangers’ and ‘John Fogerty’, the first two solo albums by Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder John Fogerty, have been reissued by BMG.

2 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Paul McCartney Song To Debut On Ringo Starr EP 4

Paul McCartney has written a new song for Ringo Starr. ‘Feeling The Sunlight’ will premiere on Friday 25 August ahead of the ‘Rewind Forward’ EP release on 13 October, 2023.

4 days ago
John Farnham Is Having A Pizza Today

John Farnham is having a pizza today. Normally that would be underwhelming news for anyone else but for John it is a major accomplishment as he marks the one year anniversary of when he undertook a 12 hour operation for the removal of a cancerous tumour.

4 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan To Resume Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in the USA in October

Bob Dylan will resume his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ world tour in the USA in Kansas City, USA in October.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Noise11, Photo
The Rolling Stones Tease New Album Potentially Called ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones have taken out an ad in a UK newspaper as glass specialist ‘Hackney Diamonds’ promising “we’ll fix your shattered windows” and therefore launching the first official tease to the new album now expected to be called ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

5 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris Adds A Second Melbourne Symphony Show

Russell Morris will before a second Melbourne show with the Southern Cross Symphony on 31 October at Hamer Hall.

August 17, 2023
Black Sabbath Reunion
Black Sabbath ‘Reunion’ To Be Released For First Time On Vinyl

Black Sabbath’s 1998’s live album ‘Reunion’ will be released for the first time ever on vinyl in October.

August 15, 2023