The Rolling Stones To Launch Hackney Diamonds Live From London - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ launch is now confirmed for 6 September, 2023 in Hackney, London, UK.

American TV dude Jimmy Fallon will host the live stream event on Wednesday expected to be from the Hackney Empire Theatre in Mare Street, Hackney in London. (Process of elimination: Hackney Empire is the ONLY venue in Mare Street so it is either their or the 711).

Streaming times are:

SEPTEMBER 6TH2:30PM BST

6:30AM PST

9:30AM EST

10:30AM BR

3:30PM CET

10:30PM JST

11:30PM AEST

‘Hackney Diamonds’ is the first Rolling Stones album of original music since ‘A Bigger Bang’ in 2005.

The last Stones studio album was the blues covers record ‘Blue and Lonesome’ in 2016.

