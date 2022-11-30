The Rolling Stones To Release All-Star ‘Grrr Live’ - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones will release another historic live recording, this time from the 50th Anniversary tour and featuring a stack of special guests.

Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr, John Mayer, The Black Keys and former Stone Mick Taylor feature on the upcoming release due 10 February 2023.

The show was recorded on 15 December, 2012 at the Newark, New Jersey show on the 50 & Counting tour. The following guests featured on these song. The Black Keys (Who Do You Love?), Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer (Going Down), Lady Gaga (Gimme Shelter), Mick Taylor (Midnight Rambler) and Bruce Springsteen (Tumbling Dice).

GRR Live! Track Listing:

CD1

1. Get Off Of My Cloud

2. The Last Time

3. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

4. Paint It Black

5. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

6. Wild Horses

7. Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

8. Dead Flowers

9. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

10. Doom And Gloom

11. One More Shot

12. Miss You

13. Honky Tonk Women

14. Band Introductions

CD2

1. Before They Make Me Run

2. Happy

3. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

4. Start Me Up

5. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

6. Brown Sugar

7. Sympathy For the Devil

8. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

9. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

10. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

