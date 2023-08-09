The Screaming Jets Go The Big Ballad For New Song Second Chance - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets have a new album called ‘Professional Misconduct’ coming and have chosen the path of “the big ballad” to lead the way with ‘Second Chance’.
Singer Dave Gleeson says, “This one’s very introspective. I came up with the lyric during Covid. It’s about those sliding-door moments, thinking about lost opportunities but, more importantly, thinking about new opportunities that might be on the horizon.”
Bass player and co-founder Paul Woseen says, “I sent Dave the lyrics I had, but he’d already come up with his own. Funnily, the vibe of both sets of lyrics was very similar, so we sort of melded the two into this one song. I’m very happy with how it turned out. I think it’s a beautiful piece of music.”
The album ‘Professional Misconduct’ will be released on 6 October, 2023, eight years after the band’s last album of new and original material ‘Chrome’.
PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT TRACKLISTING
1.Nothing To Lose
2.Come Down
3.No Reason
4.Second Chance
5.Throwing Shade
6.Lying With Her
7.Shadows
8.Crash Out Of Time
9.Give Me What I Want
10.Speed Quack
THE SCREAMING JETS
PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT TOUR 2023 / 2024 **
NOVEMBER
Friday 3 The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
Saturday 4 Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh QLD
Friday 10 Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights VIC
Saturday 11 Prince Bandroom, St Kilda VIC
Friday 17 Dubbo RSL, Dubbo NSW
Saturday 18 Bathurst RSL, Bathurst NSW
DECEMBER
Friday 1 The Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW
Saturday 2 Anitas Theatre, Wollongong NSW
JANUARY
Friday 19 Blank Space, Toowoomba QLD
Saturday 20 Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff QLD
Tuesday 23 Longyard Hotel, Tamworth QLD
Thursday 25 Sunken Monkey, Central Coast
Sunday 28 Pacific Palms Recreation Club, Elizabeth Beach NSW
FEBRUARY
Thursday 1 The Albies Bar, Busselton WA
Friday 2 Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA
Saturday 3 Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood WA
Saturday 10 Club Central, Hurstville NSW
Friday 16 Commercial Hotel, South Morang VIC
Saturday 17 Village Green, Mulgrave VIC
Friday 23 Toronto Hotel, Toronto, NSW
** more shows to be announced, including SA
https://www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au
