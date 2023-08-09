 The Screaming Jets Go The Big Ballad For New Song Second Chance - Noise11.com
The Screaming Jets 2023 photo Kane Hibberd

The Screaming Jets 2023 photo Kane Hibberd

The Screaming Jets Go The Big Ballad For New Song Second Chance

by Paul Cashmere on August 9, 2023

in News

The Screaming Jets have a new album called ‘Professional Misconduct’ coming and have chosen the path of “the big ballad” to lead the way with ‘Second Chance’.

Singer Dave Gleeson says, “This one’s very introspective. I came up with the lyric during Covid. It’s about those sliding-door moments, thinking about lost opportunities but, more importantly, thinking about new opportunities that might be on the horizon.”
Bass player and co-founder Paul Woseen says, “I sent Dave the lyrics I had, but he’d already come up with his own. Funnily, the vibe of both sets of lyrics was very similar, so we sort of melded the two into this one song. I’m very happy with how it turned out. I think it’s a beautiful piece of music.”

The album ‘Professional Misconduct’ will be released on 6 October, 2023, eight years after the band’s last album of new and original material ‘Chrome’.

PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT TRACKLISTING
1.Nothing To Lose
2.Come Down
3.No Reason
4.Second Chance
5.Throwing Shade
6.Lying With Her
7.Shadows
8.Crash Out Of Time
9.Give Me What I Want
10.Speed Quack

THE SCREAMING JETS
PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT TOUR 2023 / 2024 **
NOVEMBER
Friday 3 The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
Saturday 4 Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh QLD
Friday 10 Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights VIC
Saturday 11 Prince Bandroom, St Kilda VIC
Friday 17 Dubbo RSL, Dubbo NSW
Saturday 18 Bathurst RSL, Bathurst NSW

DECEMBER
Friday 1 The Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW
Saturday 2 Anitas Theatre, Wollongong NSW

JANUARY
Friday 19 Blank Space, Toowoomba QLD
Saturday 20 Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff QLD
Tuesday 23 Longyard Hotel, Tamworth QLD
Thursday 25 Sunken Monkey, Central Coast
Sunday 28 Pacific Palms Recreation Club, Elizabeth Beach NSW

FEBRUARY
Thursday 1 The Albies Bar, Busselton WA
Friday 2 Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA
Saturday 3 Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood WA
Saturday 10 Club Central, Hurstville NSW
Friday 16 Commercial Hotel, South Morang VIC
Saturday 17 Village Green, Mulgrave VIC
Friday 23 Toronto Hotel, Toronto, NSW
** more shows to be announced, including SA

https://www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter Garrett To Perform Second Alter Egos Show for 2023

Peter Garrett will resurrect his short-lived side-project The Alter Egos for a second show for 2023 for the Clearly Festival in Kiama in November.

58 mins ago
Pretenders ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chrissie Hynde Says A Woman Directing Barbie Is Irrelevant

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders says “who gives a shit” if a woman directed the new Barbie movie and “who gives two shits” if the movie made over $1billion.

2 hours ago
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinéad O’Connor Farewelled in Ireland

Sinéad O'Connor's fans gathered in Bray, Ireland on Tuesday to say goodbye to the late singer.

12 hours ago
Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss Premieres Rivers Run Dry Live With Solo Hits and Chisel Favs

Ian Moss has kicked off his solo shows for 2023 showcasing the new album ‘Rivers Run Dry’ but there is also a healthy serving of previous hits and his Cold Chisel favourites.

22 hours ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Morrissey To Tour Australia In December

Morrissey will be back touring Australia in December 2023.

1 day ago
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinéad O’Connor Clifftop Tribute Held In Hometown

A clifftop tribute to Sinéad O'Connor has been unveiled outside the late singer's hometown.

2 days ago
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinéad O’Connor Funeral To Be Held Tuesday 8 August

Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral will take place in Ireland on Tuesday.

2 days ago