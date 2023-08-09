The Screaming Jets Go The Big Ballad For New Song Second Chance - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets have a new album called ‘Professional Misconduct’ coming and have chosen the path of “the big ballad” to lead the way with ‘Second Chance’.

Singer Dave Gleeson says, “This one’s very introspective. I came up with the lyric during Covid. It’s about those sliding-door moments, thinking about lost opportunities but, more importantly, thinking about new opportunities that might be on the horizon.”

Bass player and co-founder Paul Woseen says, “I sent Dave the lyrics I had, but he’d already come up with his own. Funnily, the vibe of both sets of lyrics was very similar, so we sort of melded the two into this one song. I’m very happy with how it turned out. I think it’s a beautiful piece of music.”

The album ‘Professional Misconduct’ will be released on 6 October, 2023, eight years after the band’s last album of new and original material ‘Chrome’.

PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT TRACKLISTING

1.Nothing To Lose

2.Come Down

3.No Reason

4.Second Chance

5.Throwing Shade

6.Lying With Her

7.Shadows

8.Crash Out Of Time

9.Give Me What I Want

10.Speed Quack

THE SCREAMING JETS

PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT TOUR 2023 / 2024 **

NOVEMBER

Friday 3 The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 4 Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh QLD

Friday 10 Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights VIC

Saturday 11 Prince Bandroom, St Kilda VIC

Friday 17 Dubbo RSL, Dubbo NSW

Saturday 18 Bathurst RSL, Bathurst NSW

DECEMBER

Friday 1 The Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday 2 Anitas Theatre, Wollongong NSW

JANUARY

Friday 19 Blank Space, Toowoomba QLD

Saturday 20 Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff QLD

Tuesday 23 Longyard Hotel, Tamworth QLD

Thursday 25 Sunken Monkey, Central Coast

Sunday 28 Pacific Palms Recreation Club, Elizabeth Beach NSW

FEBRUARY

Thursday 1 The Albies Bar, Busselton WA

Friday 2 Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA

Saturday 3 Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood WA

Saturday 10 Club Central, Hurstville NSW

Friday 16 Commercial Hotel, South Morang VIC

Saturday 17 Village Green, Mulgrave VIC

Friday 23 Toronto Hotel, Toronto, NSW

** more shows to be announced, including SA

https://www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au

