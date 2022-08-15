 The Seekers Return To The ARIA Chart - Noise11.com
Judith Durham photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11

Judith Durham photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Seekers Return To The ARIA Chart

by Paul Cashmere on August 15, 2022

in News

The Seekers albums and singles have returned to the ARIA chart following the passing of singer Judith Durham on 5 August.

Fans of The Seekers have revisited these albums pushing them back on the ARIA album chart.

45. The Best of The Seekers
81. The Golden Jubilee Album
188. Farewell
218. Live In The UK
239. Hidden Treasures Vol 1
274. Carnival of Hits Tour 2000
295. The Ultimate Collection

DVD’s of The Seekers have also reentered the Video chart.

1. Farewell
2. Live in The UK at number two
4. The Legendary Television Specials
9. 25 Year Reunion Celebration & Future Road

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has announced that a State funeral will be held for Judith. Details are expected to be announced soon.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-008 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-011 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-017 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-024 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-033 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-043

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bonnie Raitt - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples To Play Bluesfest Dates In 2023

Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples will play dates together in Sydney and Melbourne for Bluesfest Touring in April as well as the Bluesfest Festival in Byron Bay.

4 days ago
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Olivia Newton-John And Judith Durham Dominate iTunes Chart

Fans of Olivia Newton-John and Judith Durham are mourning their loss listening to their music with Olivia and Judith dominating the iTunes chart in Australia today.

5 days ago
Lamont Dozier
Hit Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies Aged 81

Hit songwriter Lamont Dozier, the man behind dozens of Motown hits, has died at age 81.

5 days ago
Judith Durham photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
Judith Durham To Receive State Funeral

The family of Australian singing legend Judith Durham have accepted an offer from the Victoria Government for a state funeral.

August 8, 2022
Judith Durham photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Rest In Peace, Australian Legend Judith Durham of The Seekers 1943-2022

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Australian music legend Judith Durham at age 79.

August 6, 2022
Mick Jagger Jumping Jack Flash video
The Rolling Stones Release Fully Restores 1968 Jumping Jack Flash Video

The Rolling Stones classic ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ video, featuring Sir Mick Jagger in make-up, has been restored for 4K resolution.

August 5, 2022
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play Their Last Show Of The SIXTY Tour

After 14 shows and 38 different songs, The Rolling Stones SIXTY tour has wound up in Berlin.

August 4, 2022