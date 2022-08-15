The Seekers Return To The ARIA Chart - Noise11.com

The Seekers albums and singles have returned to the ARIA chart following the passing of singer Judith Durham on 5 August.
Fans of The Seekers have revisited these albums pushing them back on the ARIA album chart.
45. The Best of The Seekers
81. The Golden Jubilee Album
188. Farewell
218. Live In The UK
239. Hidden Treasures Vol 1
274. Carnival of Hits Tour 2000
295. The Ultimate Collection
DVD’s of The Seekers have also reentered the Video chart.
1. Farewell
2. Live in The UK at number two
4. The Legendary Television Specials
9. 25 Year Reunion Celebration & Future Road
Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has announced that a State funeral will be held for Judith. Details are expected to be announced soon.
