The Smashing Pumpkins Premiere ‘Spellbinding’ Video - Noise11.com

The Smashing Pumpkins have released a video for ‘Spellbinding’ from their new triple album ATUM.

ATUM is the sequel to ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ album of 1995 as well as 2000’s ‘Machina/The Machine of God’.

Billy Corgan told Noise11, “I had a very charmed life very early on and then something happened, moreso personally than publicly, and I had to walk away from a lot of that stuff. I was almost an orphan in the music business. I was in it but no longer part of that circle where I got invited to things and welcomed to things. I spent a lot of times in those years wondering if I wanted to be a musician anymore. I was dispossessed and it was my own kind of problem. What is interesting is that I kind of came back to music on my own terms and figured things out and started to have success again. And now I am starting to be brought back into that circle”.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

