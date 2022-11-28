 The Soul Train Award Winners 2022 - Noise11.com
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

The Soul Train Award Winners 2022

by Music-News.com on November 29, 2022

in News

Beyoncé was the big winner at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Beyoncé was honoured with three top prizes at the pre-taped ceremony, which was filmed at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas last month, but aired over the weekend.

‘Renaissance’ was crowned Album of the Year, ‘Break My Soul’ landed Song of the Year and ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’ with Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers was named Best collaboration.

Lizzo, Chris Brown, Jazmine Sullivan and Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic were also among the winners.

Mary J. Blige was this year’s recipient of the Certified Soul Award.

The bash kicked off with a breathtaking performance from Muni Long of her Grammy-nominated breakout hit ‘Hrs and Hrs’ followed by ‘Plot Twist’.

Ari Lennox also took to the stage to perform ‘Waste My Time’.

Comedian Deon Cole hosted proceedings.

As ‘Renaissance’ dominates awards season, it was recently alleged that ‘Renaissance’ act II is an acoustic LP and act III is a collaboration with her husband Jay-Z.

New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan made the claims on Twitter this month, just in case the micro-blogging app vanished amid speculation the site was shutting down.

He wrote: “Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I’ll just tell you what I’ve heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce’s 3-part “Renaissance” project

“(2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z) (sic)”

Beyoncé is yet to announce the next two parts of the three-part project.

She’s received nine GRAMMY nominations for the first act.

The 41-year-old superstar – who is now tied with husband Jay-Z as the most-nominated artist in the history of the awards with a total of 88 each – enjoyed a career comeback with the chart-topping lead single, ‘Break My Soul’, and record, including the prestigious Album of the Year and Song of the Year prizes.

Beyoncé is also reportedly planning to hit the road in 2023 for a ‘Renaissance’ world tour.

Beyoncé last toured in 2018 when she hit the road with her husband after releasing their joint album ‘Everything Is Love’.

An abridged list of the Soul Train winners is as follows:

Album of the Year

‘Renaissance’, Beyoncé

Song of the Year

‘Break My Soul’, Beyoncé

Video of the Year

‘Smokin Out the Window’ Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Best New Artist

Tems

Best R+B/Soul Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best R+B/Soul Male Artist

Chris Brown

Best Collaboration

‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’ – Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé

Certified Soul Award

Mary J. Blige

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

‘Hrs and Hrs’, Muni Long

Best Dance Performance

‘About Damn Time’, Lizzo

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Rejects Accusation of Stealing From Right Said Fred

Beyoncé has shut down a claim suggesting she sampled a Right Said Fred song without permission.

October 10, 2022
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Australian Albums: Beyoncé Maintains No 1 Spot

Beyoncé holds for a second week at No.1 in Australia with her seventh album "Renaissance (Act 1)".

August 13, 2022
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
UK Charts: Beyoncé Renaissance Spends Second Week At No 1

Beyoncé reigns atop the Official Albums Chart for a second week with RENAISSANCE.

August 13, 2022
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna On the Beyoncé ‘Break My Soul’ Remix

Madonna has shared the admiring note she received from Beyonce´ after the release of a new track featuring one of her most famous songs.

August 10, 2022
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Australian Album Chart: Beyoncé ‘Resistance’ Debuts At No 1

Beyoncé's seventh studio album and first in six years "Renaissance (Act 1)" takes out the top spot in Australia this week.

August 6, 2022
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyoncé Drops 4Track EP

Beyonce has dropped a surprise four-song EP.

August 5, 2022
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Removes Kelis From Resistance

Beyoncé has removed an interpolation of Kelis' 2003 hit Milkshake from her album track Energy after the singer complained about its use.

August 4, 2022