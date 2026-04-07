The Strokes Announce New Album Reality Awaits - Noise11 Music News

The Strokes set to return with their seventh studio album Reality Awaits, ending a six-year hiatus with a summer release

by Paul Cashmere

New York indie rock stalwarts The Strokes have officially revealed that their seventh studio album, Reality Awaits, will arrive this summer, marking the first full-length release from the band since 2020’s Grammy-winning The New Abnormal. The announcement was accompanied by a retro-styled teaser video, featuring a vintage Nissan 300ZX and the tagline, “In the Flesh, it’s Even Sexier,” alongside a brief snippet of new music.

The teaser signals a calculated return as The Strokes prepare for a series of high-profile live appearances, including Coachella this weekend, their first performance at the Empire Polo Club since headlining the festival in 2011, and upcoming stops at Bonnaroo, Summer Sonic in Japan, Outside Lands and Shaky Knees. Fans have also been treated to early promotional surprises, including cassette copies of a track titled “Going Shopping” sent to mailing list subscribers.

Julian Casablancas and his bandmates have been gradually teasing the new material over the past year. Visuals of notepads, cassettes, and studio sessions hinted at ongoing creative work, while frontman Casablancas had previously indicated in 2023 that a new album was still some way off. Producer Rick Rubin, who oversaw The New Abnormal, has reportedly rejoined the project, with writing sessions taking place in Costa Rica.

The first glimpses of Reality Awaits suggest a stylistic shift from the high-energy sound of The New Abnormal. Early listener impressions of “Going Shopping” describe a more laid-back, breezy approach, with Casablancas’ vocals heavily processed, culminating in the contemplative lyric, “If you’re better than me, then you don’t have to judge me.” While it contrasts with their prior indie rock anthems, the track signals The Strokes’ willingness to experiment within their established sonic palette.

Historically, The Strokes emerged from New York’s early 2000s rock scene, delivering a concise, garage-inspired sound with their 2001 debut Is This It. Over the following two decades, the band navigated evolving musical trends and individual side projects, including Casablancas’ The Voidz and Albert Hammond Jr.’s solo releases, while maintaining a core identity that blends rhythmic guitar interplay with distinctive vocal phrasing. Their previous album, Comedown Machine, released in 2013, received a more mixed reception, making The New Abnormal a critical reaffirmation of their signature style.

The band’s current rollout indicates a strategic alignment with modern music marketing, incorporating social media teasers, direct fan engagement through mailing lists, and retro aesthetics that complement their indie rock heritage. Live shows ahead of Reality Awaits’ full release will allow fans to gauge how the new material integrates with classic hits such as “Reptilia” and “Last Nite.”

While no full tracklist or official singles have yet been released, industry observers are noting that The Strokes’ decision to gradually reveal material maintains fan engagement while building anticipation for a wider summer release. This measured approach contrasts with their early 2000s album cycles, which relied heavily on traditional media and radio promotion.

Looking forward, Reality Awaits promises to reinforce The Strokes’ status as one of the world’s foremost rock bands, offering both a continuation of their established sound and explorations of subtler textures within indie rock. Fans can expect the album to debut later this summer, coinciding with festival appearances across the United States and Japan, marking a major year for the band’s live and recorded output.

2026 Tour Dates APRIL 6 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, US 11 Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Indio, US 18 Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Indio, US

JUNE 12 Bonnaroo, Manchester TN, US

JULY 19 Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, Saint Paul, US

AUGUST 8 Outside Lands, San Francisco, US 14-16 Summer Sonic 2026, Tokyo + Osaka, Japan 22 Just Like Heaven Festival, Pasadena, US

SEPTEMBER 18 Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, US 20 Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Asbury Park, US

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