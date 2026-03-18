 Two Door Cinema Club Announce Australian Tour Celebrating Tourist History With The Vaccines - Noise11.com
Two Door Cinema Club

Two Door Cinema Club

Two Door Cinema Club Announce Australian Tour Celebrating Tourist History With The Vaccines

by Paul Cashmere on March 19, 2026

in Live,News

Two Door Cinema Club will return to Australia in November 2026 to perform their breakthrough album Tourist History in full, joined by The Vaccines performing their own landmark debut What Did You Expect From The Vaccines?

by Paul Cashmere

Two Door Cinema Club will revisit the record that launched their global career when they bring their Tourist History anniversary tour to Australia this November, delivering the 2010 debut album in full alongside a set of greatest hits.

The Northern Ireland trio, who formed in 2007 in Bangor, will take audiences back to the moment their sharp, melodic take on indie rock first connected worldwide. Tourist History quickly became a defining release of its era, driven by the immediacy of songs like ‘What You Know’, ‘Something Good Can Work’ and ‘Undercover Martyn’, tracks that helped reshape the indie dancefloor in the early 2010s.

Built on tightly wound guitar lines and propulsive rhythms, the album established Two Door Cinema Club as a major new voice at a time when guitar music was finding renewed energy in clubs and festivals. From modest beginnings writing and recording in a small garage in Bangor, the band moved rapidly to international stages, where their high-tempo sound translated into one of the most recognisable live sets of the decade.

Fifteen years on, Tourist History remains a cornerstone of modern indie rock, its influence still audible in the crossover between guitar-driven music and electronic pop. The upcoming tour will see the band perform the album from start to finish, offering fans a rare opportunity to hear the record as a complete body of work in a live setting.

Joining them for the Australian dates are London band The Vaccines, who will also mark a milestone anniversary by performing their debut album What Did You Expect From The Vaccines? in full. Released in 2011, the album captured a similarly immediate moment in UK guitar music, delivering a concise, high-energy set that included ‘If You Wanna’, ‘Post Break-Up Sex’ and ‘Wetsuit’.

The Vaccines’ debut was notable for its stripped-back production and direct songwriting, drawing on classic British indie influences while maintaining a contemporary urgency. The record established the band as one of the most talked-about new acts of the time and remains a reference point for early 2010s indie rock.

Together, the pairing of Two Door Cinema Club and The Vaccines presents a concentrated snapshot of a period when guitar bands reclaimed mainstream attention, bridging festival stages and club culture. Both albums continue to resonate with audiences who came of age during that time, as well as newer listeners discovering the catalogue.

Following Tourist History, Two Door Cinema Club expanded their sound across a series of successful releases. Their 2012 album Beacon reached No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart, signalling a rapid ascent, while 2016’s Gameshow introduced a more polished, synth-driven direction influenced by disco and electronic textures. That evolution continued through 2019’s False Alarm and 2022’s Keep On Smiling, both of which maintained the band’s chart presence in the UK top ten.

Their live reputation has grown alongside their recorded output. In 2024, the band completed a sold-out amphitheatre tour across the United States, followed by a fully sold-out Australian arena run that culminated in a performance on the Sydney Opera House forecourt. Those shows reinforced their status as a major touring act with a catalogue that translates effectively to large-scale venues.

Reflecting on their return to the region, the band said they have strong memories of previous visits to Australia and New Zealand and are looking forward to delivering some of their biggest shows yet for local audiences.

The November tour will form part of a broader international run celebrating Tourist History, with performances scheduled across Europe and North America, including major arenas and festival appearances. By the time the band arrives in Australia, the show will have been refined across multiple markets, bringing a tightly constructed retrospective of their early work.

With both bands presenting full album performances alongside additional material, the concerts are expected to deliver a continuous run of recognisable songs, underscoring the enduring appeal of early 2010s indie rock.

Tickets for the tour will be released following a presale window, with strong demand anticipated given the combined draw of both acts and the significance of the albums being performed.

Tour Dates
Sun 15 Nov, Perth, HPC
Weds 18 Nov, Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre
Fri 20 Nov, Melbourne, John Cain Arena
Sat 21 Nov, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion
Weds 25 Nov, Brisbane, Riverstage
Fri 27 Nov, Auckland, Spark Arena

Early Bird presale begins 9am local time Weds 25 March
Tickets on sale 9am local time Fri 27 March

Destroy All Lines

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