The Struts Reignite a Modern Classic: “Could Have Been Me” Re-Imagined with Sir Brian May - Noise11.com

The Struts Reignite a Modern Classic: “Could Have Been Me” Re-Imagined with Sir Brian May

by Noise11.com on September 8, 2025

in News

The Struts have dusted off their breakout 2013 single, “Could Have Been Me,” and injected a re-recording with a riff-powered shot of Sir Brian May on lead guitar.

“Could Have Been Me” first saw release in October 2013 as the lead single from The Struts’ debut album Everybody Wants. While the album eventually registered a place on the UK charts, the single itself failed to chart in Britain at the time. It was a sleeper hit in its homeland, overlooked in that first wave.

However, the song’s infectious glam-rock swagger found a whole new audience across the Atlantic. In 2015, two years post-release, “Could Have Been Me” soared up American airplay charts, peaking at No. 5 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart and reaching No. 12 on the Mainstream Rock tally.

Adding to its long tail of popularity, the track later secured a Silver certification in the UK, proving that its anthem-like energy was destined to stick around.

Fast-forward to September 2025, and The Struts unveiled a reimagined version of “Could Have Been Me”, this time roared to life with the unmistakable guitar of Queen legend Sir Brian May.

Brian May has long admired the track, once describing it as “one of the best rock songs ever” and a song he wished he’d heard as a teenager. His love for the track’s message is profound: “I don’t want to look back and think I didn’t live my life and take all the opportunities that were in front of me… it says everything that a kid needs to know when they’re growing up.”

Luke Spiller, The Struts’ dynamic frontman, called the collaboration “a dream realised,” adding: “It’s a powerful anthem that reminds us to chase what sets our souls on fire… collaborating with Brian on this track is a dream realised.”

From the opening power chord, May’s distinctive guitar tone roars, turbo-charging the iconic anthem. A performance video, releasing alongside the single, spotlights the synergy of May and The Struts on stage.

With its re-emergence, “Could Have Been Me (2025 version)” proclaims that The Struts remain a theatrical, unapologetically rock-infused force. It’s a replay of a defiant anthem, now supercharged and poised to connect with a new generation.

Check out the new song here:

And here is the original:

