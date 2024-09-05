Brian May Suffers A Minor Stroke - Noise11.com

Brian May of Queen has suffered a minor stroke but the good news is he is out of danger.

Sir Brian updated fans on YouTube. He said, “The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last week. That little health/hiccup I mentioned about a week ago, what they called it was a minor stroke. All of a sudden out of the blue I didn’t have any control over this arm. It was a little scary I have to say”.

Brian added, “I had fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital where I went with blue lights flashing. I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want surrounding it. I really don’t want sympathy. The good news is I’m okay”.

Queen + Adam Lambert played February 2024 dates in Japan. There are currently no shows scheduled. The most recent Queen + Adam Lambert show was in Tokyo on February 14, 2024.

Main Set

ACT 1

Machines (Or Back To Humans)/Radio Ga Ga (from The Works, 1984) intro into:

Hammer To Fall (from The Works, 1984)

Fat Bottomed Girls (from Jazz, 1978)

Another One Bites the Dust (from The Game, 1980)

ACT 2

I’m In Love With My Car (from A Night at the Opera, 1975)

Bicycle Race (from A Day at the Races, 1976)

I Was Born To Love You (from Freddie Mercury’s Mr Bad Guy, 1985)

I Want It All (from The Miracle, 1989)

ACT 3

Love of My Life (from A Night at the Opera, 1975)

Teo Torriate (from A Day at the Races, 1976)

Timpani Solo (recorded)

Drum Solo (Roger)

Under Pressure (from Hot Space, 1982)

Tie Your Mother Down (from A Day at the Races, 1976)

Crazy Little Thing Called Love (from The Game, 1980)

ACT 4

You Take My Breath Away (recorded)

Who Wants to Live Forever (from A Kind of Magic, 1986)

Guitar Solo (Brian)

Is This The World We Created? (from The Works, 1984)

ACT5

A Kind Of Magic (from A Kind of Magic, 1986)

Don’t Stop Me Now (from A Day at the Races, 1976)

Somebody to Love (from A Day at the Races, 1976)

The Show Must Go On (from Innuendo, 1991)

Bohemian Rhapsody (from A Night at the Opera, 1975)

ENCORE

Ay-Oh

We Will Rock You (from News of the World, 1977)

Radio Ga Ga (from The Works, 1984)

We Are the Champions (from News of the World, 1977)

God Save the Queen (from A Night at the Opera, 1975)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

