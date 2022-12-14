The Unreliable Azealia Banks Pisses Off Australian Fans Again - Noise11.com

US rapper Azealia Banks has once again shown poor form and total disregard for fans by cancelling her Brisbane show because “last time I was in Brisbane y’all threw shit on the stage” after postponing her Melbourne show earlier in the week because she didn’t arrive in the country on time.

Why any Australian would spend money on the prima donna beggar’s belief. Banks called the Splendour In The Grass festival “a waste of my fucking time” in 2015 and in 2016 left a Melbourne show after less than two minute on stage claiming someone threw a beer at her.

Banks doesn’t mind playing the racist card either. She referred to herself as “a beautiful black woman” saying she would not get on stage in front of an “audience of white people throwing shit at me”.

Of her last time in Brisbane, well apparently that was “the most racist … experience of my fucking life”.

Australia has endured longer lockdowns than most of the western world and that meant two years of no international concerts with the industry only now getting back to some sort of normality.

The Australian music industry really doesn’t need the bloated ego of this untalented pop star. She is a bully. Frankly, she should take her idiotic ass back home and soak up the wonderful vibes of her Divided States of America.

