The Weeknd To Resume Touring After Vocal Issues - Noise11.com

The Weeknd is set to resume his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour later this month.

The Weeknd had to abruptly cancel his Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium just four songs in due to vocal issues, but now he’s ready to hit the road again with a double header in Toronto, Canada on September 22 and 23.

He wrote on Instagram: “Doctors says my voice is safe and with rest I’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for.

“LA date is being worked out soon. Thank you SO much for all the love and understand that’s come my way. I love you all so much…”

On Saturday (03.09.22), The Weeknd left the stage after a few songs before returning to address the 70,000 fans in attendance.

Met with loud boos from fans who had packed the arena, he said: “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you. I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologise and not tweet it or Instagram it.

“I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologise. I’m so sorry.

“You know how much this kills me. I love you. Thank you so much.”

Later in the evening, he took to social media to again apologise.

He said on an Instagram story: “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The Weeknd’s tour has already run into problems, starting when he pushed it back in January to play more stadiums after it was twice postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it eventually started in July, the opening gig in Toronto was postponed due a wireless network outage.

