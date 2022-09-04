The Weeknd Cancels Show Midway Due To Vocal Issues - Noise11.com

The Weeknd abruptly cancelled his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night due to vocal issues.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, real name Abel Tesfaye, was singing Can’t Feel My Face at SoFi Stadium when he suddenly stopped the performance and left the stage.

A short time later, he returned and announced that he had lost his voice.

“I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now. I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologise and not tweet it or Instagram it,” he stated. “I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologise. I’m so sorry.

“You know how much this kills me. I love you. Thank you so much.”

Later, The Weeknd issued a statement on his Twitter page in which he apologised to his fans again.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped,” the 32-year-old wrote. “My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The news comes after The Weeknd had to cancel his show in his hometown of Toronto last month as a result of a major Internet and cellular network outage.

That gig, which was part of his After Hours til Dawn Tour, has been postponed until 22 September.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

